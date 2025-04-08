The 1700th Anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea

One significant decision at Nicaea was the date of the celebration of the Feast of the Resurrection, which at that time, and prior to the council was marked at different dates by different church denominations. However, despite this decision, the Feast of Resurrection or what is referred to now simply as "Easter" has been and continues to be celebrated on different dates by different denominations.

With 2025 marking the anniversary of Nicaea, there is renewed interest in the council's history, with a focus on why Christians of different denominations do not celebrate this occasion together, despite a decree from the council in this regard. Religious bodies such as the World Council of Churches (WCC) and leaders in the ecumenical sphere are now calling for increased efforts to unify celebrations starting in 2025.

In a providential alignment, the Feast of Resurrection (Easter) in 2025 falls on the same date, 20 April, 2025, according to both the Gregorian and the Julian calendars, used by Western and Eastern Christianity respectively. This coincidence offers a unique opportunity to revisit and potentially resolve this centuries-old divergence, and thereby to foster unity among Christians worldwide.

This specific convergence in 2025, coinciding as it does with the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, is a symbolic and practical impetus to renew efforts toward a permanent agreement.

The WCC has been urging different denominations to celebrate Easter together for some time. This effort is not new and has been ongoing for years. The Unity Plenary during the 2018 central committee meeting is just one example of the WCC's continuing pursuit of a common Easter date, which has been a key focus of the ecumenical movement. I was invited to participate in this plenary, during which I spoke of the history and experience of our Syriac Orthodox Church of Antioch and all the East, and our church's efforts towards unity.

Despite the historical divisions caused by colonial powers and persecution from various parties, including some Christian brethren, which in some cases resulted in the either the exile or the killing of the Patriarch of Antioch, yet, the efforts towards unity of the Patriarchs should be recognized and appreciated, and here examples from the works of most recent Patriarchs of Antioch, such as Thrice Blessed Yacoub III (1980+), Thrice Blessed Zakka I (2014+), and the current Patriarch of Antioch and all the East, the Supreme Head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church H.H. Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, deserve recognition.

In the context of the anniversary of Nicaea, one could also mention some of the Syriac clergy who were amongst the attendees of the Council of Nicaea such as Mor Eustathius (324--330) bishop of Antioch seated on the Holy See of Antioch that was established by Saint Peter in the year 37, the bishop of Nisbis St Jacob of Nisbis (338+), with his deacon St Ephraim the Syrian (373+)who are both now considered saints in our Syriac Orthodox Church. Here, we are interested specifically in the date of celebrating Easter, and the experience of the Holy Syriac Orthodox Church of Antioch in the celebration of the feast of the Resurrection.

During the reign of the Thrice Blessed Yacoub III, the Holy Syriac Orthodox Church of Antioch gave approval to the action... "To celebrate the Feast of Resurrection (referred to as Easter) TOGETHER -- all churches that celebrate according to the Eastern and Western Calendars [or what is referred to as Julian and Gregorian Calendars]."

Also, during the reign of the Thrice Blessed Yacoub III and back in 1967 our Syriac Bishop Youhanon Doulabai (1969+) and according to the Patriarchal Journal Volume 84 of April 1967 (pp 410-411) provided an empirical explanation as to why we Christians need to celebrate the Feast of Resurrection either on the first or the second Sunday of APRIL each year.

And during the reign of the Thrice Blessed Yacoub III (1980+) in the 1970s and following the occupation in 1967 of Jordan's West Bank, where the Holy Places are located, and with this political change in the status of the Holy Land, coupled with the mixed marriages between members of different Christian denominations, the Christian churches in Jordan met, and after discussion, agreed that Christmas needed to be celebrated on 25 December each year, and The Feast of Resurrection (Easter) to be celebrated according to the Eastern Calendar, which has brought relief to the communities in Jordan.

In contemporary history, the Syriac Orthodox Church of Antioch and all the East has demonstrated its commitment to unity through actions such as this agreement in Jordan to harmonize Christmas and Easter celebrations across denominations. This initiative, negotiated by my father, V. Rev. Fr Boutros Touma Issa (2025+), the archpriest of St Ephraim Syrian Orthodox Church, Amman, Jordan, who was leading the community in Jordan at the time, liaised with the Patriarchate and received the blessings of the Thrice Blessed Jacob III (1980+) for this agreement, which continues till this day, exemplifies the potential for grassroots movements to effect meaningful change.

Indeed, this agreement continues to be in force in Jordan by our Syriac Orthodox Church, and it is being recognized by the Jordanian government, considered as a public holiday for all Christians. However, recent challenges to this agreement highlight the need for continued vigilance and dialogue to sustain unity.

Indeed, any reflection, theological or non-theological would draw heavily on the Scripture, thus, some verses from the Holy Bible that are appropriate as we are all keen to re-implement one of the important and logic decrees of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea (325), begin with a verse from the Book of Psalms:

"Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!" -- (Psalm 133:1)

Certainly, it would be very pleasant to see the followers of Our Lord Jesus Christ, as one body, and one will.

Undeniably, as Christians, we need to work our hardest to meet some of the requirements laid out by St Paul in his Epistles, for the Ephesians, Colossians, Romans, and Corinthians, trying to be of the same mind, one accord, and show love which is the bond of perfection.

It is not only St Paul who urged the followers of the church to be one, but also St Peter urged all to be like-minded, sympathetic, love one another and be compassionate, yet most importantly be humble, as through humbleness we accept each other.

"Finally, all of you, be like-minded, be sympathetic, love one another, be compassionate and humble." -- (1 Peter 3:8)

This resonates with the ecumenical vision of a Church that is united.

Conclusion

As the Christian world marks the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, the coinciding celebration of Easter on a unified date in 2025 offers a profound opportunity for reflection and renewal. It is a moment to honour the council's legacy by recommitting to its vision of unity, transcending doctrinal and calendrical divisions to embody the oneness of Christ's body.

May this anniversary inspire Christians worldwide to embrace the spirit of Nicaea, fostering a future where "there is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called" (Ephesians 4:4).

Let us pray that this historic occasion becomes a catalyst for lasting unity among the followers of our Lord Jesus Christ. Lord hear our prayers.