Historic Armenian, Assyrian, Greek Genocide Commemoration At St Paul's Cathedral Melbourne

The Australian Hellenic Council (AHC) has warmly acknowledged the profound success of the ecumenical evening prayer service held at St. Paul's Cathedral in Melbourne on April 6, honouring the victims of the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek genocides.

The deeply moving service, hosted by the Anglican Diocese of Melbourne in collaboration with the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Orthodox Churches, served as a powerful testament to interfaith solidarity and remembrance.

The solemn event brought together a diverse congregation to reflect upon the tragic historical events and to offer prayers for the souls of the victims. The service underscored the enduring importance of acknowledging these atrocities and promoting peace and understanding within our community.

The AHC extended its sincere gratitude to all participating clergy, especially those of the Anglican Church, whose initiative this was, the Armenian and Assyrian churches who have been at the forefront of the campaign for Genocide recognition, as well as His Grace Bishop Evmenios of Chora and Father Phillip of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia for attending.

The collaborative nature of the service, bringing together different Christian denominations, exemplified the power of unity in the face of shared historical trauma.

The AHC was honoured by the presence of distinguished guests, including Federal Senator Raff Ciccione, Chair of the Senate Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Legislation Committee, and Ann-Marie Hermans, Victorian State Member of the Legislative Council. Their attendance highlighted the significance of the event and the ongoing commitment of Australian political leaders to recognising and addressing historical injustices.

"This ecumenical service on April 6th was a deeply significant moment of remembrance and solidarity," Peter Stefanidis, President of the AHC, said.

"The coming together of these diverse communities to honour the victims of the genocides is a powerful symbol of our shared humanity and our commitment to ensuring that these atrocities are never forgotten.

"Furthermore, we acknowledge that this same day marks the 111th anniversary of the massacre of the Greeks in Thrace, known to our community as 'Mavro Pascha' (Black Easter). We are profoundly grateful to the Anglican Diocese of Melbourne and all participating churches, and community leaders for their leadership in organising this impactful event."

Dean Kalimniou, for and on behalf of the Joint Justice Initiative, stated that: "We are grateful to the Anglican Church for its support and principled stance towards the recognition of the plight of Genocide victims everywhere. It is only by recognising such criminal acts, that we can provide true context to the suffering of victims and ensure that such crimes are never again repeated."

The AHC remains committed to working alongside all communities to promote education, awareness, and recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek genocides. It believes that by remembering the past, we can build a more just and peaceful future for all.