A Vibrant and Defiant Start to the Assyrian New Year in Iraq

Akitu, the Assyrian New Year, is one of the oldest and most beautiful traditions, and it was celebrated in full swing this year in Iraq. On April 1, 2025, the streets of Duhok were alive with color, music, and joy as locals and visitors gathered to mark the beginning of spring and the start of a fresh year. It wasn't just any celebration--it was a powerful reminder of Assyrian heritage and community spirit!

A Celebration of Culture and Unity

The day began with a lively parade that brought together people of all ages. It started at the Virgin Mary Church in downtown Duhok, and as the parade made its way through the city, you could feel the excitement building. Traditional Assyrian music filled the air, and people waved flags while dressed in stunning, colorful costumes. It was like a big family reunion where everyone came together to honor their roots and the land they call home.

At the Mazi Complex, the real fun began! There were traditional dances, performances, and people sharing stories about their history. It was more than just a festival; it was a deep connection to the past and a celebration of how far Assyrians have come.

A Nod to the Past, A Look to the Future

Akitu isn't just about the festivities--it's a reminder of the resilience and strength of the Assyrian people. The festival has been celebrated for thousands of years, and it continues to bring the community together. It represents a fresh start, new beginnings, and the hope that every year will be better than the last.

As we danced and laughed, it was clear: the spirit of the Assyrian people is unbreakable. Whether you're from Iraq or the Assyrian diaspora, there's something powerful about coming together to celebrate this day.

A Little Challenge, But We Stand Strong

Of course, no celebration is without its challenges. Sadly, there was an incident during the parade when a man attacked a few people. Fortunately, the situation was quickly handled, and everyone is safe. But even with this hiccup, the message of the day remained strong: no matter what, we stand together, stronger than ever.

The festival continued to shine brightly, and it became a testament to the unity of the Assyrian community. There were smiles, laughter, and love filling the air, despite any setbacks.

The day was full of heartfelt messages of unity and pride. Leaders like Ninos Odisho reminded everyone that this celebration isn't just about looking back; it's about looking forward to a future where Assyrian culture and traditions continue to thrive. President Nechirvan Barzani also sent his warm congratulations, celebrating the cultural richness that Akitu brings to the Kurdistan Region. It was a day of joy, and a reminder that we all have a part to play in protecting and nurturing our cultural heritage.

Akitu 2025 was a blast--a day to remember and a perfect example of the power of community. As we look to the future, we can't wait to keep the traditions alive and share them with the world. Let's keep dancing, laughing, and celebrating, because the Assyrian spirit is alive and well!