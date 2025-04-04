UNAMI Strongly Condemns Attack on Assyrian in Iraq

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) strongly condemns the attack that took place on 1 April 2025, targeting a gathering of Assyrian Christians in Duhok, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, during their celebration of "Akitu", the Assyrian-Babylonian New Year. The attack resulted in two people being seriously injured and disrupted what was meant to be a peaceful and joyful religious celebration.

Dr. Mohamed Al-Hassan, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of UNAMI, praised the swift and effective response by Iraqi authorities, which led to the immediate apprehension of the perpetrator. He also expressed his strong condemnation of this criminal act, which threatens the spirit of coexistence and tolerance that Iraqis and the Iraqi authorities have worked diligently to rebuild and preserve. He called on the authorities to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

"As we express our solidarity with the Assyrian Christian community during these difficult times, we emphasize that religious and ethnic diversity is a cornerstone of Iraq's social fabric and must always be safeguarded as an essential element of a stable and inclusive Iraq," Dr. Al-Hassan added.