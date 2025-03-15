Protests Erupt As Syrian Constitution Fails to Find Favour With Minorities

A draft constitutional declaration signed by Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa (aka Julani) on 13 March has been met with condemnation by minority groups in Syria, including Kurds, Assyrians, Syriacs and women's organisations. These groups have argued that the draft declaration will entrench authoritarianism and exclude significant parts of Syrian society.

The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) have criticised the draft for failing to reflect Syria's ethnic and cultural diversity. They argue that it centralises power and lacks provisions for minority rights, potentially sidelining communities like the Kurds, Assyrians and others. In a similar vein, the Syrian Women's Council has denounced the draft for its role in perpetuating patriarchal norms and its failure to incorporate women's rights, thereby undermining efforts towards the establishment of an inclusive society. The timing of these statements is congruent with a surge in sectarian violence.

Attacks against the Alawite community have resulted in over 1000 deaths, marking some of the worst violence since the civil war. This recent violence against Alawites has had a ripple effect leading to concerns among other minority groups regarding their own safety and representation under the new government and causing them to feel increasingly insecure. The perception that the interim government is either unable or unwilling to protect all communities has led to widespread distrust. The environment of fear and uncertainty has prompted minority groups to demand more inclusive governance and explicit protections within the constitutional framework.

The Assyrian Democratic Party has called upon national and international actors to oppose the draft, arguing that it lacks genuine national consensus and risks exacerbating Syria's instability, while the Syriac Union Party has accused the Damascus government of ignoring the country's ethnic and cultural diversity, and of using the new constitution to consolidate a centralised, authoritarian system of governance similar to that which existed under the Assad regime.

The calls for a more inclusive political process have been supported by widespread public discontent, leading to demonstrations in various Syrian cities, including Qamishli (Qamişlo) and Amuda (Amûdê), against the current state of the declaration. Protesters expressed their disapproval of its exclusionary nature through banners, Kurdish activists in Qamishli articulating the sentiment with the slogan: "A state that does not recognise my ethnic identity is not my homeland."

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has expressed cautious optimism regarding the interim government's draft constitutional declaration, while stressing the need for an inclusive political transition. On 14 March, Pedersen acknowledged the declaration as a potential step toward restoring the rule of law and facilitating an orderly, inclusive transition in Syria. ​

At the same time, however, he stressed the importance of establishing a "genuine, credible and inclusive transitional government" to reflect the diverse fabric of Syrian society, noting that such a government should be formed through broad-based participation to ensure representation across various societal and political spectrums.

Suwayda's Druze leader Hikmat al-Hajri has rejected the constitutional declaration, considering it illogical, as he stressed that Druzes are peace advocates. He was meeting with various delegations who also opposed the centralisation of power and the marginalisation of communities.

Meanwhile, Druze clerics from Syria have visited Israel for the first time in 50 years. About 100 Druze clergymen from villages overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights travelled to the northern Israeli city of Lower Jaliliya, which has religious significance for the Druze.