Construction of Mosque Halted in Historic Assyrian Village in Turkey

The Assyrian village of Zaz in Mardin, Turkey. Authorities have halted the construction of a mosque in Zaz, a historic Syriac village in the Midyat district of Mardin, southeastern Turkey, following opposition from local Syriac groups.

George Aslan, a Syriac MP from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party representing Mardin, had raised concerns about the construction in Jan 2025, questioning why a mosque was being built in a village where only one Muslim family resides. Speaking to bianet, Aslan confirmed that construction had been suspended for now but said Syriacs' concerns about the issue remained.

'They don't want Syriacs to return'

Aslan stated that following efforts by him, as well as Syriacs living in Turkey and Europe, the authorities, including the governor and the mayor became involved, leading to the temporary suspension of the project.

"A few weeks ago, the AKP's parliamentary group deputy chair called me and suggested that a condolence hall could be built instead," he said. "I told him that every church in the village already has a condolence hall, so there is no need for one. There is also the possibility that it could later be turned into a mosque. Our demand is for the construction to be completely halted."

While Aslan stated that there is no objection to the construction of religious sites where needed, he argued that the mosque project was not based on community demand.

"If there is a genuine need, a mosque or even a synagogue can be built. But there is no such need here," he said. "The only Muslim family in the village does not need a mosque. This project is being pushed by the Midyat mufti and others in the area. Some people who do not want Syriacs to return are using the mosque construction to intimidate them and prevent them from coming back."

According to Aslan, the presence of a mosque in the village could discourage Syriacs from reclaiming their land. "Once the mosque is built, people will think, 'If they built a mosque here, there is no future for us in this village,' and they will give up on returning. Their properties and lands will no longer remain with them."

'No priests or nuns remain in the village'

Aslan also described the religious dynamics in Zaz, explaining that it was once an entirely Syriac village. However, he claimed that a feudal family settled there many years ago and that their presence has instilled fear among the Syriac population, forcing them into silence.

He noted that the village has several churches where worship services continue without issue but stated that no priests or nuns currently reside there.

"The village priest passed away. After his death, perhaps one or two nuns remained for a while, but they are no longer there. Right now, there are no priests or nuns in the village," he said.

About Hatune Doğan, a Syriac who returned to Zaz after 37 years in exile, Aslan clarified that she was not a nun but an activist, saying, "She supports people in need and provides aid."

Syriacs are an ethnic group historically settled in regions that now include modern-day Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Iran. Their population in the area declined significantly due to the Assyrian genocide during World War I, also known as "Sayfo." Today, estimates of the Syriac population in Turkey range between 20,000 and 50,000.

Report highlights intimidation of Syriacs

A 2019 report by the Human Rights Association (İHD) detailed the threats and harassment faced by Syriac communities in Midyat and surrounding areas. The report specifically cited the case of Sister Verde Gökmen, a nun who lived in Mor Dimet Church in Zaz.

According to the report, unidentified individuals used various intimidation tactics to scare Gökmen and frequently subjected her to verbal harassment and threats. Her complaints to the authorities were dismissed due to a lack of witnesses.

The report also documented cases of land seizures affecting Syriac properties. Some of these cases allegedly involved armed tribal groups. Additionally, it highlighted damage to Syriac cultural heritage sites, including churches and monasteries. The report suggested that one reason behind Sister Gökmen's removal from the village was the presence of historical artifacts within Mor Dimet Church.

The history of Zaz village

Now officially called İzbırak, Zaz village is a historic Syriac settlement in Midyat, approximately 16 kilometers from the district center. It is home to Mor Dimet Church, which is believed to have been built in the early 5th century. The presence of Akkadian cuneiform inscriptions on church stones suggests that the village's history dates back to pre-Christian times.

During the 1990s, most residents fled the village due to forced evacuations. Many relocated abroad, leaving behind stone houses that have been compared to those in Cappadocia.

In recent years, some Syriac have returned to their ancestral homes. One of them, Hatune Doğan, planted 15 olive saplings in her garden upon her return in 2022. However, they were later destroyed by unknown individuals.

Expressing her frustration, she said, "What did the saplings do to them? These olive trees were three years old. Shame on those who did this--it is the work of the devil, not of humans. I wish this hadn't happened."