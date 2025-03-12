Hundreds of Civilians Have Been Killed By Syria's Islamist Government

Hundreds of civilians, including Christians, were "indiscriminately" massacred last Friday (7th March) in north-west Syria, aggravating the existing fear and uncertainty in the country, according to local sources.

A contact in Latakia -- who requested anonymity for security reasons -- told Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that last Friday was "a very black and painful day" in the coastal cities of Latakia, Jableh, Baniyas, Tartus and the surrounding villages.

The ACN source said that the "massacres against many Alawites, often indiscriminately [were] in response to an ambush by some Alawite militants that killed about 20 members of the new security forces.

"The number of victims is very sad -- the majority were civilians, more than 600, who lost their lives, including young people, women, university doctors and pharmacists.

"Some families with their children were killed in cold blood."

The local contact added that Christians were among the deceased, such as "a father and son from an Evangelical church in Latakia who were stopped in their car and killed, as well as the father of a priest in Baniyas".

The source explained that homes and vehicles were also looted, and some families were forced to take refuge with Sunni friends.

They added that in the Christian village of Belma, "where there are no weapons and most of the residents are elderly, the population endured two days of terror, with the sanctity of homes violated and property stolen".

Bishop Hanna Jallouf, Apostolic Vicar of Aleppo and head of the Latin Church in Syria, sent a statement to ACN yesterday (Sunday, 9th March): "We would like to express our deep concern about the attacks that have occurred and are still occurring against innocent civilians, especially children, women and the elderly, during the confrontation with those who wanted to destabilise the country.

"We join the voice of every honest and patriotic person in this country, emphasising our rejection of all forms of violence, revenge, and retaliation based on sectarian and religious grounds.

"We appeal to the country's authorities to quickly put an end to these attacks, which are inconsistent with all human, moral and religious values.

"We also stress the need to hold all those involved accountable without hesitation..."

His statement concluded: "We reaffirm once again the unity of the Syrian territories with all its components and reject the division of the country under any name.

"We pray for mercy for all the innocent martyrs who fell on the soil of this country and for peace and security for our beloved country, Syria."

Patriarch John X of the Antiochian Greek Orthodox Church said in his homily yesterday: "The sanctities and dignities of the people have been violated, and the slogans and chants being used are spreading division, fuelling sectarianism, and undermining civil peace."

He added: "The icon of the Virgin Mary has been smashed, trampled upon, and desecrated.

"She is the Virgin Mary, whom all Muslims honour alongside us, and whom the Holy Qur'an dedicated an entire chapter to -- Surah Maryam -- affirming that God chose her and made her the most honoured among all women of the world."

Regina Lynch, Executive President of ACN (International), said: "In these moments of pain and suffering, we turn to the only true source of peace: prayer.

"We ask all the faithful to raise their voices to the Lord, trusting in his love and power to bring comfort to those who need it most."

"May Our Lady of Syria protect the people in this country, that has endured too many wounds over the past decade."

Ms Lynch concluded: "Now, more than ever, we must pray for its healing and future. May faith keep us united and may hope in Christ illuminate this suffering nation."