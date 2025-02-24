Kurdish President Meets With Assyrian Delegation From the United States

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in meeting with Martin Manna, President of the Chaldean-American Chamber of Commerce., Feb. 24, 2025. ( Kurdistan24) Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirms his commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony among all communities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

On Monday, the Kurdistan Region Presidency released a statement detailing Barzani's meeting with a delegation from the Iraqi diaspora in the United States, led by Martin Manna, the President of the Chaldean-American Chamber of Commerce.

According to the statement, President Barzani praised the role of the Iraqi diaspora in strengthening Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's international relations, particularly in fostering economic development and global engagement.

President Barzani underscored the importance of preserving Iraq's national identity, along with its cultural and religious diversity, while promoting peaceful coexistence among all ethnic and religious groups.

Emphasizing Mutual Understanding and Economic Cooperation

The visiting delegation highlighted the significance of tolerance, reconciliation, and inter-communal unity in the Kurdistan Region. They also expressed a strong interest in expanding economic cooperation with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the fields of investment and development, to create new opportunities for enhanced collaboration between Iraq's diaspora and Kurdistan.

Both sides discussed various investment initiatives and projects in the Nineveh Plains and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the need for long-term partnerships to stimulate economic growth and rebuild war-affected areas.

President Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's dedication to fostering peaceful coexistence, social harmony, and religious tolerance, stressing that the Kurdistan Region remains a model for diversity and inclusion in the Middle East.

He further emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Iraq's internal and external communities, as well as fostering international partnerships for a more prosperous and stable future for all Iraqis.

A Regional Hub for Coexistence and Investment

The Kurdistan Region has long been recognized as a safe haven for diverse ethnic and religious communities, especially following years of conflict in Iraq. The region has actively pursued policies that protect minority rights, promote interfaith dialogue, and encourage economic partnerships with both regional and international stakeholders.

While Iraq has faced sectarian tensions and political instability, the Kurdistan Region continues to position itself as a hub for peaceful coexistence and sustainable investment opportunities. With the backing of its diaspora and global partners, the Kurdistan Region aims to create an inclusive economic landscape that benefits all communities while reinforcing Kurdistan's role as a bridge between Iraq and the international business community.