French Senate and National Assembly Host Syrian Delegation

The delegation, pictured at the French Senate and National Assembly on 17 February. Ilham Ahmed, Co-Chair of Foreign Relations for the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), and Nazira Goreya, Secretary of the Syriac Union Party (SUP) and AANES's Syriac representative, accompanied by Abdelkarim Omar, AANES's European representative, and Kerim Kamar, AANES's representative in France, were invited to meetings at the French Senate and the National Assembly on 17 February.

The delegation was hosted by MPs, senators, and city councillors, including Rémi Féraud, Hélène Conway-Mouret, Geneviève Garrigos, and Dylan Boutiflat from the Socialist Party; Thomas Portes and Hadrien Clouet from La France Insoumise; Danielle Simonnet from l'Après; Jérôme Gleizes and Anne Souyris from the Green Alliance; and Pascal Savoldelli and Lamya Kirouani from the Communist Party. Some of them recently visited North and East Syria (Rojava) and also participated in the 10th anniversary of Kobani's (Kobanê) liberation.

During two separate meetings, discussions focused on the ongoing political process in Syria, particularly the recently designated commission tasked with preparing a national conference to draft a new constitution. Nazira Goreya criticised the process, stating, "This commission designated by the government is not representative. The former regime acted in the same way. One woman was appointed and expected to represent all Christians."

The delegation argued that AANES's political institutions should be included in Syria's transition to democracy and decentralisation. They also emphasised the necessity of maintaining the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in this phase, warning that "ISIS sleeper cells are re-emerging everywhere," while Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is incapable of countering them militarily. "The international coalition still has a role to play, with France as a key participant," they stated.

Garrigos, former President of Amnesty International France, called for internally displaced persons to be allowed to return to their homes in Afrin (Efrîn), Tel Abyad (Girê Spî), and Ras al-Ayn (Serê Kaniyê). Ahmed responded: "Ahmed al-Sharaa, President of the Interim Damascus Government, visited Afrin and promised that Kurds could return, but actions have not followed these declarations. Afrin remains under the control of Turkish-backed factions." She further criticised Turkey's role, stating:

Turkey continues to attack us. It is forming a coalition with Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, allegedly to fight ISIS, but its real goal is to eliminate the SDF. Turkey is the only obstacle preventing us from engaging in direct talks with Damascus. We sought a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, but he refused, due to Turkey's veto. We want Turkey to stop interfering in Syria's internal affairs. Turkey supports a centralised and nationalist Syrian system. When al-Sharaa was in Turkey, he used the term 'Syrian Republic', but Erdoğan and Fidan insisted on 'Syrian Arab Republic'. We agree with al-Sharaa on 'Syrian Republic', but Turkey does not. Turkey opposes inter-communal dialogue, but at the very least, it should stop vetoing our talks with Damascus.

On the issue of Kurdish representation, Omar stated: "Talks are ongoing to create a unified representation for Syrian Kurds, so that our voice is stronger and more cohesive in Damascus."

Kirouani reiterated the commitment of delegation members to continue political solidarity efforts in the French Senate and National Assembly, as well as with civil society, to push for a ceasefire and encourage Damascus to consider AANES' political model. "This is an extremely rich model for all of Syria," she said. Ahmed agreed, emphasising that: "If we engage in dialogue with Damascus, they can learn from our experience. We are ready to share our knowledge. The social contract is crucial, and we want to protect it. We also want decentralisation, otherwise, the country will revert to its past and risk civil war. We seek to stimulate intra-Syrian dialogue."

Senator Souyris declared: "Erdoğan is attempting to silence France, and we must do the opposite in the Senate and the National Assembly. We can pressure the government, as they are obliged to respond to us."

MP Portes outlined three key priorities from the delegation's visit: "Firstly, a ceasefire must be imposed on Turkey. Secondly, the new Syria must be built with the Kurds, not against them. Thirdly, France should stop deporting Kurds and must lift the secrecy surrounding the 2013 assassination of three Kurdish women."

When asked by MP Clouet about the impact of the new US administration under Donald Trump, Ahmed responded: "Trump has not yet defined his policy on Syria or US troop deployments in the region. However, the US remains committed to fighting ISIS, and there are indications that their presence will continue, given the resurgence of ISIS."

To conclude the meeting, MP Simonnet condemned a recent attack against an anti-fascist gathering and presented the AANES delegation with a symbolic gift: an artistic depiction of Louise Michel, the renowned French feminist and revolutionary from the Paris Commune.