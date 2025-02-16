Assyrian Community Reopens Former St James' Church

Ealing, England -- The opening of St Mary's Cathedral on Saturday (15) brought together more than 500 members of the Assyrian Church of the East Community.

Formerly known as St James' Church, it stood unused in St James' Avenue, West Ealing, for eight years following its closure.

However, it was recently bought and renovated by the local Assyrian community, who were able to walk through its doors for the first time at the weekend.

The Assyrian Church of the East is one of the oldest Christian denominations, with its origins dating back to the early centuries of Christianity.

Communities from around the world were welcomed into the refurbished cathedral by the music of a chamber music ensemble, as well as the cathedral choir.

Every seat and standing space quickly filled, ahead of a hugely-anticipated inauguration ceremony.

It included addresses from Ealing Mayor Yvonne Johnson, the Bishop of North Africa in the Province of Alexandria and Deputy Lieutenant for the Borough of Ealing, Richard Kornicki.

Mr Kornicki told me the Assyrian church had been present in Ealing for many years. The opening of the cathedral, however, ensured its ability to spread charity and love to the entire community.

Reverend Priest Ramen Youkhanis, one of many significant international attendees, travelled from Australia.

"Assyrians from America, Australia, the Middle East and Canada are all here o share in that celebration", he explained.

His Holiness Mar Awa II concluded the ceremony with a commemorative tree planting, signifying the Assyrian Community now had a place to put down roots in Ealing.

The cathedral's illuminated cross will now be lit up 24 hours a day, a sign that the once dormant building has been given a new purpose.