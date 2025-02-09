Renowned Assyrian Surgeon Dies in Russia

Professor Mikhail Davidov died at the age of 77 in Russia. (AINA) -- Professor Mikhail Davidov has died at the age of 77 in Moscow. Dr. Davidov was an oncology surgeon and a member of the the Russian Academy of Sciences. He was born on October 11, 1947 in the Ukrainian city of Konotop, Sumy region, a descendant of Assyrian refugees from the Gawar region in southeast Turkey. his father was Aivan Bar-Yuhanna Davidov (1922-1985) and his mother was Asmar Brat-Tamraz Davidova (1926-2019).

Dr. Davidov had a musical education and was fond of sports. He was a Master of Sports in boxing in the former Soviet Union.

Dr. Davidov performed combined esophageal resection with circular resection and tracheal plastic surgery for esophageal cancer complicated by esophageal-tracheal fistula. He was the first in oncology surgery to perform complex operations with plastic surgery and prosthetics of the vena cava, pulmonary arteries and aorta.

Dr. Davidov performed nearly 400 operations per year. Under his supervision, 70 doctoral and 100 candidate dissertations were defended. He is the author and co-author of more than 300 scientific papers, including three monographs and six scientific and methodological films.

His son Mikhail is also a gifted oncology surgeon and a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences.