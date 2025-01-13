(AINA) -- The Syriac-Assyrian component, an integral part of the Syrian people, has participated in all activities of the revolution since its inception, both locally and abroad. This participation has been carried out through their political and civic organizations, in pursuit of freedom and dignity. Like their Syrian brethren across various regions of Syria, they have endured their share of oppression and brutality, displacement, killing, detention, and state-enforced disappearance, at the hands of the ousted regime and terrorist forces.
After December 8, 2024, an overwhelming joy swept among Syriac-Assyrians and all Syrians, following the fall of the regime of tyranny and corruption; and the liberation of the country from the oppression of the Assad family and the Baath Party, promising the beginning of a new dawn and new era of freedom. In light of this new development, the leaderships of the Assyrian Democratic Organization ADO and the Syriac Union Party SUP convened and reached an understanding to unify their demands and political vision, aiming to contribute effectively alongside all national forces in building a new Syria.
The two parties emphasized the importance of launching a peaceful transitional process through inter-Syrian dialogue, supported by the international community and Arab states, as outlined in the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 2254. This process should include all components of the Syrian people and their political and social forces, to form a comprehensive, non-sectarian transitional governing body with full executive powers and proceed to implement the articles of the resolution, including transitioning to a new political system that meets the aspirations of all Syrians. This will be achieved through free and fair elections supervised by the United Nations, based on a new constitution drafted with the participation of all components of Syrian society and approved through a general referendum in the country.
The two parties agreed on Syriac-Assyrian national demands and vision for the new Syria, as the following,
- Constitutional recognition of the Syriac-Assyrians' existence and national
- identity, guaranteeing their national, political, and cultural rights within
- the framework of Syria's "territorial unity and people".
- Recognition of the Syriac language as a Syrian national language, which
- is historically recognized as Syria's language, and adopting it as an
- official language alongside other languages in areas where Syriac-
- Assyrians constitute a significant population.
- Enhancing the role of the Syriac-Assyrian component and ensuring
- genuine representation, of its political forces, in the transitional process
- and the institutions emerging from it, leading to permanent resolutions.
- Abolishing all discriminatory laws against certain components or groups
- in Syrian society, including Syriac-Assyrians, and restoring lands and
- property ownership of those affected that were seized in the past, with
- fair compensation.
- Taking measures aimed at preserving Syriac-Assyrian areas and villages
- and preventing any demographic changes (particularly in the Khabur
- region), after ensuring the return of all recently displaced and uprooted
- individuals to their original areas.
- Affirming the unity and sovereignty of Syria, and working to restore its
- occupied territories through peaceful means and international resolutions.
- The Syrian Republic constitutes an independent sovereign state where
- sovereignty belongs to the people who are the source of all authority. It is
- founded on the principles of equal citizenship, the separation of powers,
- judicial independence, the rule of law, and the peaceful transfer of power
- through free and fair elections.
- Adopting a decentralized system, is the ideal approach, for governing the
- country while preserving Syria's territorial unity. This system ensures the
- protection of national and cultural diversity, guarantees the broadest
- possible popular participation in governance, promotes the equal
- distribution of power and resources, and achieves balanced and sustainable
- development across all regions of Syria.
- Constitutional acknowledgment that Syria is a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural,
- and multi-religious state and that the Syrian people are composed of Arabs,
- Kurds, Syriac-Assyrians, Turkmen, and others, with the constitution
- guaranteeing their national rights.
- Commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and all related
- charters concerning political, social, economic, and cultural fields.
- Commitment to the principles and measures of transitional justice after
- completing the democratic transition process, as a step toward achieving
- national reconciliation, addressing the consequences and tragedies of the
- war, compensating the affected, and holding accountable those who
- committed war crimes or crimes against humanity, bringing them to justice.
- Acknowledgment of political pluralism and the freedom to engage in a
- peaceful political process, with competition among various political
- viewpoints based on the principle of equal opportunities.
- Employ peaceful means to promote civic peace and social harmony,
- reinforcing the values of coexistence, and elevating the Syrian national bond
- based on the foundation of equal citizenship and full partnership among all
- Syrians.
- Complete guarantees of equality between Syria's women and men, and
- ensuring women's representation and participation in decision-making in all
- state institutions. It will enhance the role of youth groups and empower
- them to actively engage in public affairs.
- The constitution guarantees equal rights for all Syrian women and men to
- hold any positions in the State, including the presidency, regardless of
- religion, sect, belief, ethnicity, or gender.
- Restructuring the army and security agencies, and limiting their duties to
- defending the nation, protecting its security, independence, and territorial
- integrity, as well as safeguarding citizens and constitutional institutions.
- And prohibit the armed forces personnel from engaging in political
- activities or affiliating with political parties while in active service.
- The Syrian state guarantees representation and equal participation of all
- Syrian components in the State institutions, ensuring equal opportunities
- politically, economically, socially, and culturally for all citizens.
- Abolishing all extraordinary laws, court orders, and rulings passed by the
- regime, and rejecting any demographic changes that took place in Syria
- during the previous era.
Assyrian Democratic Organization
Syriac Union Party
