Assyrian Parties in Syria Issue Joint Statement

(AINA) -- The Syriac-Assyrian component, an integral part of the Syrian people, has participated in all activities of the revolution since its inception, both locally and abroad. This participation has been carried out through their political and civic organizations, in pursuit of freedom and dignity. Like their Syrian brethren across various regions of Syria, they have endured their share of oppression and brutality, displacement, killing, detention, and state-enforced disappearance, at the hands of the ousted regime and terrorist forces.

After December 8, 2024, an overwhelming joy swept among Syriac-Assyrians and all Syrians, following the fall of the regime of tyranny and corruption; and the liberation of the country from the oppression of the Assad family and the Baath Party, promising the beginning of a new dawn and new era of freedom. In light of this new development, the leaderships of the Assyrian Democratic Organization ADO and the Syriac Union Party SUP convened and reached an understanding to unify their demands and political vision, aiming to contribute effectively alongside all national forces in building a new Syria.

The two parties emphasized the importance of launching a peaceful transitional process through inter-Syrian dialogue, supported by the international community and Arab states, as outlined in the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 2254. This process should include all components of the Syrian people and their political and social forces, to form a comprehensive, non-sectarian transitional governing body with full executive powers and proceed to implement the articles of the resolution, including transitioning to a new political system that meets the aspirations of all Syrians. This will be achieved through free and fair elections supervised by the United Nations, based on a new constitution drafted with the participation of all components of Syrian society and approved through a general referendum in the country.

The two parties agreed on Syriac-Assyrian national demands and vision for the new Syria, as the following,

Constitutional recognition of the Syriac-Assyrians' existence and national

identity, guaranteeing their national, political, and cultural rights within

the framework of Syria's "territorial unity and people".

Recognition of the Syriac language as a Syrian national language, which

is historically recognized as Syria's language, and adopting it as an

official language alongside other languages in areas where Syriac-

Assyrians constitute a significant population.

Enhancing the role of the Syriac-Assyrian component and ensuring

genuine representation, of its political forces, in the transitional process

and the institutions emerging from it, leading to permanent resolutions.

Abolishing all discriminatory laws against certain components or groups

in Syrian society, including Syriac-Assyrians, and restoring lands and

property ownership of those affected that were seized in the past, with

fair compensation.

Taking measures aimed at preserving Syriac-Assyrian areas and villages

and preventing any demographic changes (particularly in the Khabur

region), after ensuring the return of all recently displaced and uprooted

individuals to their original areas.

Affirming the unity and sovereignty of Syria, and working to restore its

occupied territories through peaceful means and international resolutions.

The Syrian Republic constitutes an independent sovereign state where

sovereignty belongs to the people who are the source of all authority. It is

founded on the principles of equal citizenship, the separation of powers,

judicial independence, the rule of law, and the peaceful transfer of power

through free and fair elections.

Adopting a decentralized system, is the ideal approach, for governing the

country while preserving Syria's territorial unity. This system ensures the

protection of national and cultural diversity, guarantees the broadest

possible popular participation in governance, promotes the equal

distribution of power and resources, and achieves balanced and sustainable

development across all regions of Syria.

Constitutional acknowledgment that Syria is a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural,

and multi-religious state and that the Syrian people are composed of Arabs,

Kurds, Syriac-Assyrians, Turkmen, and others, with the constitution

guaranteeing their national rights.

Commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and all related

charters concerning political, social, economic, and cultural fields.

Commitment to the principles and measures of transitional justice after

completing the democratic transition process, as a step toward achieving

national reconciliation, addressing the consequences and tragedies of the

war, compensating the affected, and holding accountable those who

committed war crimes or crimes against humanity, bringing them to justice.

Acknowledgment of political pluralism and the freedom to engage in a

peaceful political process, with competition among various political

viewpoints based on the principle of equal opportunities.

Employ peaceful means to promote civic peace and social harmony,

reinforcing the values of coexistence, and elevating the Syrian national bond

based on the foundation of equal citizenship and full partnership among all

Syrians.

Complete guarantees of equality between Syria's women and men, and

ensuring women's representation and participation in decision-making in all

state institutions. It will enhance the role of youth groups and empower

them to actively engage in public affairs.

The constitution guarantees equal rights for all Syrian women and men to

hold any positions in the State, including the presidency, regardless of

religion, sect, belief, ethnicity, or gender.

Restructuring the army and security agencies, and limiting their duties to

defending the nation, protecting its security, independence, and territorial

integrity, as well as safeguarding citizens and constitutional institutions.

And prohibit the armed forces personnel from engaging in political

activities or affiliating with political parties while in active service.

The Syrian state guarantees representation and equal participation of all

Syrian components in the State institutions, ensuring equal opportunities

politically, economically, socially, and culturally for all citizens.

Abolishing all extraordinary laws, court orders, and rulings passed by the

regime, and rejecting any demographic changes that took place in Syria

during the previous era.

Assyrian Democratic Organization

Syriac Union Party