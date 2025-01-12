Assyrians Call for the Implementation of a Decentralised System in Syria

Organisations representing the Assyrian-Syriac people in North-East Syria staged a demonstration in Qamishlo city.

The demonstration was organised by the Syriac Union Party under the slogan 'Securing our national and religious rights in a democratic, multilateral and decentralised Syria is the guarantee of our continued existence' and saw the participation of political and intellectual figures in the city.

Efram Ishaq, a member of the board of directors of the Syriac Union Party, said in his speech: "The Syriac community exists everywhere in Syria, from Derik to Quneitra. Together with other components, it seeks to be a partner in the governance of the country and to be recognised in the constitution. In order for the elimination of discrimination, the existence of everyone must be recognised."

Ishaq expressed their support for the autonomous administration model and called for the implementation of a decentralised system in Syria.

Underlining that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) represent all components, Ishaq noted that this model is also the best one in terms of defence and achieving goals.

Ishaq called on the Damascus administration to organise a Syrian national congress as soon as possible by ensuring the participation of political and civilian forces, tribes and regional representatives, and the representation of all components.

"An interim government will emerge from the congress to govern the country until elections are held according to the new constitution," he concluded.