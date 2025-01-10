Assyrian Researcher: Social Contract Should Be Part of Syrian Constitution

Barsoum Barsoum. Barsoum Barsoum, the advisor at the Syriac Research Center, emphasized the need for the social contract to be part of Syria's constitution. He rejected the imposition of a singular identity on Syria, stating, "There is a need for joint programs to build a democratic Syria. The social contract of North and East Syria is a result of similar efforts, and we hope that it becomes part of the Syrian constitution."

Speaking to ANHA agency about decisions by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham's administration and the needs of the Syriac community in Syria, Barsoum highlighted that Syriacs, as one of the region's indigenous peoples, are facing immense challenges due to Syria's ongoing crises.

"We noticed during our visits to different regions in Syria that the Syriac people are optimistic but also apprehensive. They hope for a better future, but hostile practices and decisions by the interim government raise concerns about Syria's direction. These fears are not exclusive to the Syriac community; all communities with diverse ideas, ethnicities, and religions share these worries, " Barsoum said.

Barsoum called for cooperation among all communities and factions to create shared programs aimed at building a secular, democratic, and decentralized Syria, ensuring everyone's values are constitutionally protected.

He stressed the importance of alliances between communities, organizations, and societies to guarantee the rights of all ethnic and religious groups, adding, "Currently, the troubling issue is the repetition of the former regime's practices, now perpetuated by new radical figures. Decisions that fail to represent all communities clash with societal pressures. However, society has the power to reform these practices within a short period after the regime's downfall."

Barsoum criticized Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham's efforts to establish singular educational and judicial systems, stating:

"Syria's communities, including ours, reject such decisions. Initially, they claimed to eliminate Baathist material from curriculums but instead introduced extremist content harmful to society. They altered curriculums that reflect Syria's rich history and culture. It is essential to recognize the Syriac people as indigenous, declare Syriac as an official language, and ensure the right of all communities, including Syriac, Kurdish, Turkmen, and Circassian."

Barsoum proposed implementing the Autonomous Administration model of North and East Syria across the country:

"This model could be applied fully throughout Syria. I participated in drafting the Autonomous Administration's social contract, which is highly effective in recognizing and protecting the rights of different peoples, cultures, religions, and communities through a decentralized approach. This is our primary demand for Syria as a whole and aligns with international treaties on human and indigenous rights. We hope that this social contract will be incorporated into the Syrian constitution, and we are working towards that goal."