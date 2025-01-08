Preserving Assyria Highlights Restoring Iraq's Cultural Heritage

Opening at the Penn Museum on Feb. 8, 2025, the Preserving Assyria exhibition will showcase a rendering of a restored palace wall in Nineveh. ( Penn Museum) Philadelphia -- In conflict zones like Syria and Ukraine, erasure is a part of systematic genocide and cultural cleansing, but a new exhibition shifts the focus to cultural heritage restoration through community-led excavation--Preserving Assyria showcases archaeology's role in safeguarding cultural heritage from targeted destruction.

With 16 objects on display from the Penn Museum's collection, touchable 3D replicas of monumental relief carvings, and interactive multimedia components, this exhibition will be on view in the Merle-Smith Galleries on the Lower Level starting Saturday, February 8, 2025.

One of the world's earliest empires, Assyria represents a crucial part of Iraq's cultural identity, which the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) attempted to erase by destroying many Mesopotamian monuments in 2016----one of which was Mashki Gate in the ancient city of Nineveh (near Mosul in Northern Iraq).

With a long history of collaborating with the Iraqi researchers and officials, exhibition curators Dr. Michael Danti, Program Director of the Iraq Heritage Stabilization Program, and Dr. Richard L. Zettler, Director Emeritus, intend to spotlight the groundbreaking archaeological discoveries at Mashki Gate, and underscore how collaborative excavations center the cultural heritage priorities of the local people.

"Working closely with our Iraqi colleagues and local communities, scientific field archaeology is playing a key role in recovery efforts in Iraq, shedding new light on ancient cultures and, at the same time, enabling us to reconstruct damaged sites in more authentic and sustainable ways," Dr. Danti explains. "Our main goal is to re-establish and enhance access to cultural heritage as a fundamental human right."

This Mashki Gate marble relief shows a high-ranking captive of the Assyrians during a military campaign. Portions of this have been 3D scanned and replicas will be on display as a part of Preserving Assyria at the Penn Museum. Opening Feb. 8, 2025. ( Penn Museum)

One of the biggest discoveries since the 19th century are superbly preserved marble reliefs unearthed at Mashki Gate. They date back to an Assyrian king, Sennacherib, who ruled Nineveh from 705 to 681 BC. As the original skillfully carved panels, depicting finely chiseled war scenes, mountains, grape vines, and palm trees remain in Iraq, visitors will be able to view intricate replicas, made via 3D scanning, of segments from these extraordinary reliefs.

"...These panels can become a celebrated cultural and archaeological attraction for Iraqis and international tourists. Personally, I have longed to touch our ancestors' artifacts on museum visits in the West. Now, with these panels restored by Iraqi hands, I can experience the joy of physically connecting with our heritage and marvel at the skill and dedication of ancient artists," explains Iraqi Assyriologist Dr. Ali al-Jabouri, Professor Emeritus at University of Mosul.

The U.S.-Iraqi excavation team continue their work to protect and preserve cultural heritage. Opening Feb. 8, 2025, a new exhibition, Preserving Assyria, highlights the Penn Museum's cultural preservation work in Iraq. ( Penn Museum)

To chart the story of the Neo-Assyrian empire and its deep significance to Iraq's heritage, the exhibition will feature a timeline of Assyrian history; digital reconstructions of what the ancient city once looked like; illustrations of King Sennacherib's palace; and images from current excavations that offer "day-in-the-life" glimpses of archaeologists-in-action.

Preserving Assyria will illuminate select artifacts from the Penn Museum's Near East collections, such as a stamp-inscribed brick from Tell Yarah, Iraq (near Mosul) written in the Sumerian language (911-612 BC); a Sumerian clay tablet that contains ancient spells to ward off witchcraft (1900-1600 BC); a glazed terracotta wall tile from Hasanlu, Iran (1000--800 BC), cylinder seals made of quartz and marble; and a protective amulet made of carnelian.

Penn's Dr. Michael Danti cleans one of the seven ancient reliefs found at Nineveh. ( Penn Museum)

Public programs related to the new exhibition include a special Curator's Lecture on February 8 at 2:00 pm in Rainey Auditorium, as well as an engaging four-week online class, The Deep Dig: The Rise and Fall of Assyria, led by Dr. Michael Danti beginning March 6.

Included with Museum admission, Preserving Assyria will be on view through February 2026.

An international team of Iraqi archaelogists, alongside researchers from the Penn Museum, uncover the 6.5-foot-high monumental doors ot an Assyrian king's palace. Photo_ Michael Danti. ( Penn Museum)