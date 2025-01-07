Women's Consultation Workshop Calls for Democratic Syria

The Women's Consultation Workshop is taking place in Hesekê under the slogan 'We will build a democratic Syria through the unity of women'. The workshop promoted by Kongra Star is attended by a total of 500 participants from Damascus, Aleppo and Suweida, as well as Kurdish, Arab, Syriac, Assyrian, Alawite and Armenian women.

Rîhan Loqo, spokesperson of the North-East Syrian women's movement Kongra Star, Evin Siwêd, co-chair of the Executive Council of the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and Foza Yûsif, member of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) Co-Presidency Committee, addressed the participants of the workshop.

Evîn Siwêd remarked that the revolutions started by the peoples demanding freedom were diverted by the hegemonic powers, saying: "They pursued the same policy in Syria as well. However, the people of North and East Syria fought against those who implemented this policy and managed to protect their revolution, which they define as a social, political, cultural and women's revolution."

Evîn Siwêd remarked that Middle Eastern women have played an active role in many areas of life throughout history and likened Syrian women to 'goddesses'. Stressing that the situation of women mirrors the situation in Syria, Evîn Siwêd continued: "Women in North-East Syria have organised hundreds of meetings to get united. As a result, they had a say in all areas of life, including diplomacy, economy, social activities, health and education. In the person of the YPJ, women set an example for the whole world and led the war against DAESH (ISIS). Thus, the revolution in the region was defined as the Women's Revolution."

Following the briefings by women on the activities of the revolution, Evîn Siwêd stated that after the overthrow of the Baath regime, the hopes of the Syrian peoples to build a democratic country have been revived. She stressed that women in particular should take lessons from the revolutions in the region and the world and act accordingly.

Evîn Siwêd said that all women should work to preserve and enlarge the women's revolution in Rojava, which is the biggest achievement of women in the current period: "The Autonomous Administration system is the model for the construction of a democratic and decentralised Syria based on the principles of freedom and justice."

Speaking about the practices of the government in Damascus after it came to power, Evîn Siwêd said, "The violations have weakened the Syrian people's hope of building a country where all segments can express themselves. The concern about evolving into a system that ignores women has increased."

Evîn Siwêd added: "I commemorate all the martyrs of the revolution in the persons of Bêrîtan Şoreş, Ronahî Yekta and Cihan Bilgin. I salute the resistance of the SDF led by the YPJ fighters in Qereqozaq and Tishrin, which made history. It is a great honour for our people to unite around the fighters and the Autonomous Administration. I send my greetings to all the people of Kurdistan and the friends of North and East Syria who have shown their support for us during this period. Let's make the 21st century the century of women and make democratic and decentralised Syria a reality."

Speaking after, Foza Yusif spoke about the struggle of women and said: "Women proved to the whole world that they are not only the partners but also the leaders of the revolution, the minaret that lights the way for everyone. The liberation of Syria for a better future is an important step in our history. However, the path of struggle continues. Syrian women will always be the symbol of resistance and struggle."

Foza Yûsif emphasised that women in the Autonomous Administration proved their ability to rule with their achievements and continued: "We cannot ignore what is happening in Damascus. Radical patriarchal ideas are intended to be brought back. The new Syrian regime excludes and limits the experience of the Autonomous Administration instead of utilising it. Unfortunately, the first person to represent women spoke against her gender and said that a woman's job is to stay at home and raise children. This is a backward idea, a hopeless endeavour."

Remarking that women dream of building a decentralised, free, equal and democratic Syria, Foza Yûsif called on women to unite to achieve this goal and present a model for future generations to follow.