Meet Dr. Hanna Bit Murad, Renowned Linguist

Dr. Hanna Bit Murad. ( AINA) (AINA) -- Dr. Hanna Bit Murad, who currently lives in Georgia, was born in Moscow in 1972. She is the author of books in Russian and Breton, and professional translator. She has a PhD in Comparative Linguistics. Her great-grandfather, Ruvel Bit Murad (1860-1941), was from Salamas (Iran). He owned vineyards and was a wealthy businessman in Iran. Her great-grandmother, Pilomena Bit Mirzo (1870-1964), was from Khusrava (also from the Salamas region) and was from a family of Catholic priests.

During the Turkish genocide of Assyrians, Greeks and Armenians 1915-1918, the Kurds took away her family's lands. The Bit Murad family fled to Tbilisi, Georgia. Their daughter Asiyat died on the way. They started a new life. Ruvel founded his own brick factory and a construction company.

But their new life was cut short when the communists came and took everything away.

Dr. Murad expressed interest in languages ​​​​and literature since childhood. When she was a little girl, she created a sensation on the day when she attended a lecture by Professor Konstantin Matveev in Moscow, surprising everyone with her high pathos and skill by reading the poem Nineveh.

At the age of 15, she taught herself Breton, and at the age of 19, she received a scholarship and went to Rennes (France) to study Celtic philology. After graduating from the University, she began research in linguistics, teaching and translation, as well as literary work. In 1998, she received the Imran literary prize for her poems in Breton.

Dr. Murad began studying Assyrian with the renowned teacher Amurabi Vasiliev at a Sunday school in Moscow. She then helped him teach these classes.

In 2002, she defended her dissertation at the Institute of Linguistics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and began teaching French and Breton at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), and at M. V. Lomonosov Moscow State University, and also lectured at The Russian State University for the Humanities (RSUH).

Dr. Murad moved to Tbilisi to reunite with her family and began working as a translator.

In 2018, her translation of Claire Weibel Yacoub's book Assyrian Surma in the Turbulent History of Mesopotamia into Russian was published in Moscow. In 2021, her novel Amphibian in the Pocket, based on Assyrian folklore, was also published in Moscow.

In 2020, she was awarded the Order of the Ermine for her significant contribution to Breton culture. She currently collaborates as a translator with the Breton publishing house An Alarc'h.