Pictures of Assyrian Villages in Turkey in 1912

(AINA) -- In September-October of 1912, Russian Imperial Vice Consul at Van and orientalist Sergei Petrovich Olferiev (1875-1942) traveled through the mountains of Hakkari and the lands of the tribal Assyrians in southeast Turkey. During his journey from Van to Urmia and vice versa, he kept a diary that recorded a lot of important information about various aspects of the life of the Assyrians and Kurds. In 1929, under the pseudonym S. Vegin, he published the book В верховьях Тигра (у айсоров и курдов) (At the Headwaters of the Tigris (among Assyrians and Kurds), Moscow: Young Guard), in which he provided details and photographs of his trip.

In 2003, an Arabic translation of this by Dr. Muhammad al-Bandar was published by Sargon's Publishing House in Södertälje (Sweden) under the title At the Sources of the Tigris: With the Assyrians and the Kurds (عند منابع دجلة "مع الآشوريين والاكراد"). In 2017, this book was republished in Russian by Zaitsev Ilya Vladimirovich under the title: В верховьях Тигра. Дневник путешествия по Курдистану (1912 г.) (At the headwaters of the Tigris: A Travel Diary in Kurdistan (1912), Moscow: Institute of Scientific Information on Social Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences).

This new 398-page edition presents not only the original text, but also an unpublished diary from 1912, as well as many previously unpublished photographs and materials about Olferiev's life and works. Now, thanks to the generous and diligent work of George Slyvus, 62 of these photographs have now been scanned and are shown below.

The pictures below are divided into the following categories:

Baz district

Gawar district

Jilu district

Qudshanis district, the seat of the Patriarch

Patriach Shimmun

Tkhuma district

Tyari district

Other

Baz District

The village of Shwawwa (Şenocak) in the district of Baz. At the top can be seen a church (either St. Qayyoma or Rabban Sawma).

The family of former Rayis Gibrail of the village of Orwantus (Alandüzü) in Baz.

The daughters of former Rayis Gibrail of the village of Orwantus (Alandüzü) in Baz. The one on the left, Anna, was educated at the Fiske Seminary of the American Presbyterian mission in Urmia, and worked as a teacher in a village school.

Wife and daughters of former Rayis Gibrail of the village of Orwantus (Alandüzü) in Baz.



Gawar District

Mountains separating the plain of Gawar (Yüksekova) from the district of Baradost at the village of Bazhirga (Esendere), on the Ottoman-Persian border. "We drove up to the village of Bazhirga. Here the river moves apart and the village stands on a hill, washed by the river on both sides. Earlier there was a Turkish customs, the building of which still looms in the vicinity of the village. Before reaching Bazhirga, we went down to the irrigation ditch, cross that one, and a little lower the river, and follow its shore. A lot of hay can be seen around." -- at Esendere Yüksekova Hakkari.

The town of Dizza d-Gawar (Yüksekova), the administrative centre of the Gawar district, from the banks of the Nihela River -- in Hakkâri Yüksekova'da.

Mountains separating the plain of Gawar (Yüksekova) from the district of Baradost.



Jilu District

Mountains in the district of Jilu.

Bishop Mar Zaya Sargis at Mata d-Mar Zaya (Çevrecik), in Greater Jilu. In his lap, sits his one-year old nephew Isho, later Bishop Mar Isho Sargis (1951-1966).

Bishop Mar Zaya Sargis at Mata d-Mar Zaya (Çevrecik), in Greater Jilu. Born on 29 July 1888, he was not yet 12 years of age when consecrated a bishop at Qudshanis on 5 July 1900. Here, he was 24 years of age and, according to Olferiev, "He was the first to declare his desire to convert to Orthodoxy." He died in Baghdad on 12 May 1951.

Mountains in Jilu, probably the valley of Zir (Üçkardeş).

A village in Lesser Jilu, probably Sarpil (Darıca) in the Ishtazin Valley.

The terrain between the districts of Baz and Jilu.

Unnamed/unlocalised mountains, probably in the district of Jilu.

The mountains of Jilu with the village of Nahra (Kapaklı/Kapalıdere) in the foreground. On the peak opposite it can be seen the castle of Talya Be-Chalabi (known euphemistically as "Mar Gallaja").

St. Zaya Cathedral in the village of Mata d-Mar Zaya (Çevrecik) in Greater Jilu, built in 427 AD, and where Muhammad's handkerchief was kept. Here also is the residence of the Mar Sargis bishops of Jilu, Baz, Rekan and Tkhuma.

Landscape of Lesser Jilu, probably at Sarpil (Darıca), in the Ishtazin Valley.



Qudshanis District, the seat of the Patriarch

St. Moses (Mar Mushe) church in Qudshanis -- in Konak, Hakkari.

The villagers of Qudshanis -- in Konak, Hakkari.

Qudshanis (Konak), Patriarchal seat of the Church of the East until 1915 -- in Konak, Hakkari.

Tyari Assyrian pilgrims at Qudshanis (Konak) for the feast of St. Shallita on September 19 -- in Konak, Hakkari.

Unknown/unlocalised mountain scene, probably Qudshanis (Konak) -- in Konak, Hakkari.



Patriach Shimmun

The residence of the Mar Shimun and his family in Qudshanis -- in Konak, Hakkari.

Mar Shimun XXI Benyamin, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Church of the East (1903-1918) -- in Konak, Hakkari.

Mar Shimun XXI Benyamin, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Church of the East, flanked by Metropolitan Mar Isaac Khnanisho of Shemsdinan (left) and Bishop Mar Eliya Abouna of Alqosh (right) -- in Konak, Hakkari.

Family members of Mar Shimun XXI Benyamin at Qudshanis (left to right): his brother Zaya; his sister-in-law Esther d-Beth Matran of Shemsdinan, wife of David, with baby Rowena on her lap; his sister Lady Surma; (probably) his neice Asyat; his brother David, with little Eshai (later Mar Shimun XXIII Eshai) on his lap; and, (probably) Paulus (later Mar Shimun XXII Paulus) -- in Konak, Hakkari.



Tkhuma District

A village in the district of Tkhuma, probably Gundiktha (Başak).

The village of Tkhuma Gawaya (Çeltik).

The Malik of Tkhuma (probably Malik Mirkhael), on the left, and two priests at Tkhuma Gawaya (Çeltik).

The district of Tkhuma (Tuxubi).

The village of Khane in Tkhuma.

An unnamed/unlocalised village, probably Gundiktha (Başak) in Tkhuma.

A bridge in the district of Tkhuma.

The mountains separating the district of Tkhuma from Baz, probably at Argab (Ergave).



Tyari District

Mountains at an unnamed location in Tyari.

Assyrian types from Lower Tyari.

Malik Ismail of Upper Tyari, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Standing (left to right) are his sons Daniel, Shlimon, Yaqou (later Malik Yaqou) and Dinkha -- at Taşbaşı Köyü Hakkari.

A pass through the gorge leading from the Julamerk valley to Tyari -- in Julamerk, Türkiye.

An unnamed village in Tyari, probably Zawitha (Ormanlı) in Lower Tyari.

The Be-Samano bridge at Chamba d-Malik (Taşbaşı) in Upper Tyari, connecting the main part of the village with the Be-Samano neighbourhood to the south (left) -- at Taşbaşı Köyü Hakkari.

The surroundings of Ashitha (Çığlı) in Lower Tyari -- at Hakkari Cukurca Cigli Koyu.

The village of Ashitha (Çığlı) in Lower Tyari. In the foreground, crops of "badgrich," a special kind of millet, can be seen -- at Hakkari Cukurca Cigli Koyu.

The residence of Malik Ismail, chief of Upper Tyari, at Chamba d-Malik -- at Taşbaşı Köyü Hakkari.

Esther, the wife of "Malik" Khoshaba Yosip of Lower Tyari (daughter of Protestant pastor Qasha Keena of Orwantus, Baz) and his family at Lizan (Köprülü) -- at Şırnak Hakkari Yolu Köprülü.

The village of Ashitha (Çığlı) in Lower Tyari -- at Hakkari Cukurca Cigli Koyu.

Standing left to right: Malik Barkho III, son of Malik Daniel II of Lower Tyari; Malik Gaja; Malik Dinkha; (probably) Malik Shamizdin, son of Malik Daniel II; unknown; (probably) 'Awdisho, son of Malik Binyamen II (the older brother of Malik Daniel II); and (probably) Malik Zaya, son of Malik Shamizdin. Photograph taken at Salahbekan in Lower Tyari -- at Kazan Vadisi Hakkari Çukurca.

The Valley of Islay (Salahbekan, Kazan) in Lower Tyari, residence of the Maliks of Lower Tyari. The church of St. Ephrem (Mar Aprim) can be seen above -- at Kazan Vadisi Hakkari Çukurca.

The Greater Zab River near the village of Tra'-Nahra (also Darawa or Ishteh d-Nahra) in Upper Tyari.

Types of Assyrians from Tyari (to the left and center) and Baz (to the right), at Lizan (Köprülü) -- at Şırnak Hakkari Yolu Köprülü.

An unnamed village in Tyari.

St. Sergius (Mar Sargis) church at the village of Chamba d-Malik in Upper Tyari -- at Taşbaşı Köyü Hakkari.

The village of Lizan (Köprülü) in Lower Tyari -- at Şırnak Hakkari Yolu Köprülü.



Other