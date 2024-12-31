Syria's 'Leader' Meets Senior Christian Clerics, Kurds

Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa meets with senior Christian clergymen in Damascus on December 31, 2024. Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa met with high-level Christian clergymen on Tuesday, amid calls to guarantee minority rights after seizing power earlier this month.

"The leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, meets a delegation from the Christian community in Damascus," Syria's General Command said in a statement on Telegram, which included pictures of the meeting with Catholic, Orthodox and Anglican clerics.

Al-Sharaa also held talks with delegates of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday, an official told AFP on Tuesday, adding that they had been "positive."

The talks were al-Sharaa's first with Kurdish commanders since an opposition alliance spearheaded by al-Sharaa's "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" (HTS) group overthrew longtime strongman Bashar al-Assad in early December and come as the SDF is locked in fighting with Turkish-backed factions in northern Syria.

"A meeting took place on Monday between senior officials of the Syrian Democratic Forces and al-Jolani in Damascus," the official said, using al-Sharaa's nom de guerre.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said it was a "preliminary meeting to lay the foundations for future dialogue," adding that both sides had agreed "to continue these meetings to reach future understandings."

He described the meeting as "positive" and said there would be "intensifying dialogue and meetings in the future."

The US-backed SDF spearheaded the military campaign that ousted ISIS from its last territory in Syria in 2019.

But Turkey, which has long had ties with al-Sharaa's HTS, accuses the main component of the SDF, the People's Protection Units (YPG), of being affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged a four-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.

In the past month, deadly clashes have erupted in northern Syria between Turkish-backed factions and the SDF.

Earlier Tuesday, Turkish-backed fighters killed three pro-Kurdish security personnel in Syria's second city Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

On Sunday, al-Sharaa told Al Arabiya that the Kurdish-led forces should be integrated into the new national army.

"Weapons must be in the hands of the state alone. Whoever is armed and qualified to join the defense ministry, we will welcome them," he said.

"Under these terms and conditions, we will open a negotiations dialogue with the SDF... to perhaps find an appropriate solution."