Hungary Announces Support for Syrian Christians

Hungary State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians Azbej Tristan recently announced on social media that Hungary is ready to assist in the protection of the Christian minority in Syria.

In a post on X, Tristan announced the immediate measures the Hungarian government has taken to protect the ancient Christians communities in Syria, especially in Aleppo.

"Syrian Christians can count on Hungary. @HungaryHelps have been closely monitoring developments in Syria, particularly the situation of Christians. We've been receiving both troubling and hopeful news," the Hungarian minister wrote.

"The new Syrian leadership made promises regarding the protection of the rights of religious minorities," said Tristan, but noted that "Islamist threats, burned-down Christmas trees have also been reported."

In response, through an emergency fund, Hungary has provided $15,000 in immediate humanitarian aid that will be delivered to the Melkite Church in Syria, and $50,000 to support the efforts of the Syriac Orthodox Church to assist Christian refugees in Lebanon.

In the long term, the Hungarian government "will enable the construction of a new church at the Syriac Orthodox Church's Damascus center, along with the development of educational and community infrastructure," Tristan said.

"Beyond providing immediate relief to their suffering," said the secretary in the full statement, "we consider it particularly important to ensure that Christ's followers remain in the cradle of Christianity for the long term."

He concluded, "We believe that the solution is not to bring people in need to Europe, but to take the help to wherever it's needed."