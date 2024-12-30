Christian Leaders in Syria Issue a Joint Statement of Hope and Reconciliation Amid Transition

On December 29, 2024, the Patriarchs and Heads of Christian Churches in Syria released a historic joint statement from Damascus, addressing the nation and the international community during a period of significant transition for Syria. "At this historic moment, as Syria undergoes a new transition, we address the public with a message of love and hope," the leaders declared, emphasizing their responsibility to advocate for peace and unity during the Holy Nativity season.

The statement highlighted the role of Christians in fostering national reconciliation, advocating for economic relief, contributing to constitutional reform, and maintaining hope for Syria's future. Stressing the need for unity, the Church leaders called for "a comprehensive national dialogue" to rebuild social cohesion and strengthen Syria's identity as a diverse and inclusive nation. They underscored the importance of dialogue workshops and community-driven projects to promote trust, coexistence, and reconciliation.

The statement also made an urgent appeal to the international community to lift the economic sanctions imposed on Syria. "These sanctions have negatively impacted Syrian citizens from all spectrums," they noted, emphasizing the devastating effect on both local communities and neighboring countries grappling with migration crises.

Turning to constitutional reform, the Patriarchs stressed the need for inclusivity and adherence to principles of citizenship, human rights, and the rule of law. "Drafting a new constitution that reflects the aspirations of Syrians is key to building a modern and democratic state," they affirmed, calling for the active participation of all components of society.

Hope for Syria's future was a central theme of the message. The Church leaders envisioned a united and sovereign Syria founded on democracy, human rights, and equality. They emphasized the importance of a secular state that respects diversity while maintaining neutrality toward religion. "A new Syria should remain united and serve as a model of a modern state," they proclaimed.

The statement concluded with a powerful call to action: "We urge our Christian faithful not to retreat into isolation or fear but to engage actively in the public sphere." The leaders called on all Syrians, both at home and abroad, to work together in rebuilding the nation, while appealing to the international community to support Syria's recovery and lift sanctions.

Signed by Greek Orthodox Patriarch John X, Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, and Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch Youssef I Absi, the joint message expressed hope that God would bless their efforts and guide Syria toward reconciliation and peace.

Read the full announcement: