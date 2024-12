Assyrians Attend Christmas Eve Mass in Iraq

Assyrians in Iraq attend mass on Christmas Eve at the Mar Behnam and Sarah Syriac Catholic Church in Baghdede (Al-Hamdaniya), Iraq, December 24, 2024.

( Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters)

