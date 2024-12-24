Cardinal Sako: Iraqi PM's Participation in Christmas Mass is Respect for the Christians

Cardinal Louis Sako The Chaldean Patriarch of Iraq and the World, Cardinal Louis Sako, considered the participation of PM Mohammed S. Al-Sudani in Christmas Mass in Baghdad as respect for the Christian component.

"We welcome the presence of PM Al-Sudani, and we are happy with his participation in this holiday because Jesus Christ is not only for Christians but for all people. This is a kind of appreciation and respect for the Christian component that has suffered a lot," said Sako in his speech during the mass - followed by the Iraqi News Agency - INA.

He added, "We thank you for declaring today that Christmas is an official holiday for all Iraqis, not just for Christians."

"The good news of Christmas is glory to God in the highest and on earth peace, on the land of Iraq, on the land of Syria, on the land of Lebanon, on the land of Palestine, on the land of Ukraine, and the whole earth," he expressed.