Syria and Western Indifference Loom Over Christmas for Chaldean Patriarch

Milan -- Iraqi Christians are preparing for a Christmas of 'expectation and concern' for the regional situation, from Syria to Lebanon passing through the Holy Land in a crescendo of bloodshed and violence that is burning large areas of the Middle East.

The Patriarch of Baghdad of the Chaldeans, Card. Louis Raphael Sako, is experiencing an eve characterised by alternating sensations: on the one hand there are fears for what is happening across the border, from Damascus to Aleppo, from Homs to Hama, where 'nothing is certain' and there seems to be a lack of 'clarity of vision and a lucid strategy' for the future; on the other hand there is the 'scandal' caused by the 'religious and human indifference' of a West that flaunts 'rights' but is 'absent'.

At the same time, he tells AsiaNews, there is a strong desire to spend 'a day of joy and normality' enjoying the decorations in many large cities, from the capital Baghdad to Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan. Streets and squares, he adds, have been 'decorated [also] with the contribution of Muslims', as well as homes and churches 'for a Christmas of prayer, hope, peace and stability'.

Syria: surprise and fear

One of the most critical factors of the last period came from neighbouring Syria, which 'came as a surprise to everyone,' says the cardinal, due to the sudden collapse of the regime and doubts about the future and the reassurances provided by the leadership of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (Hts). 'Expectations,' he continues, 'are of real change after years of poverty, sectarianism, and tension.

In recent days, Card. Sako has been able to speak with the Syrian Orthodox Patriarch, the Greek Catholic Patriarch, and the Chaldean Bishop Mgr. Antoine Audo himself. 'The prevailing approach is one of expectation,' says the Chaldean primate, 'because there is no security in a serious and positive evolution: everyone is waiting for actions and not words.

Meanwhile, there is a widespread feeling of 'fear' even within the country because, explains the Chaldean Patriarch, 'the perception is that Iraq is also a target. I have spoken with government leaders,' he adds, "and the will is to launch a joint initiative to find an internal solution and eliminate the danger".

"Many steps have been taken [in recent years],' he says, 'but the first remains the sovereignty of the Iraqi state. The fight against widespread corruption and weapons is essesntial to ending this. We need collaboration between the head of state, the prime minister and the government forces, you cannot leave the militias alone."

Thoughts return unbidden to the events of 10 years ago, between the summer and winter of 2014, with the rise of the Islamic State (IS, formerly Isis), which in a short time came to conquer up to half the territories of Syria and Iraq.

He warns: "The danger is that history will repeat itself because the background, the "background' from which these groups come is very similar even if the evolution and the discourses [so far] are very different, and this gives us hope. But, I repeat, we have to be cautious and wait for the facts."

Christians and citizenship

In his Christmas message, the Chaldean Patriarch recalled the 'exceptional' situation that the nations of the region are going through, with their citizens experiencing a mixture of 'anxiety and fear'.

In this climate they 'prepare to celebrate the birth of Christ, of the values of fraternity, love, peace and security'. The Chaldean Church, he continues, expresses 'its solidarity with all those living in difficult circumstances and with the humanitarian needs in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria'.

Therefore in an appeal to world leaders, the ancient Church asks them to 'show responsibility and courage in finding peaceful solutions' to put an end to the conflicts in the region.

With regard to Iraq, the request is to 'maintain a national identity' and to 'build a State based on citizenship' on 'modern foundations' that can guarantee 'the equality of all Iraqis, limit weapons, fight corruption and reject sectarianism and revenge'.

These words recall the warning issued by the Shiite leader, the great Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, and go on to recall that Christians are 'among the founders' of Iraq and loyal to the nation. A bond that has not been enough to spare them two decades of suffering due to 'the conflicts, the increase in hate speech', which he blames mainly on al-Qaeda and Isis, as well as the seizure of property and marginalisation, which have caused massive migration.

Against all sectarianism

'Equal citizenship for all, an end to sectarianism and the dream of an Islamic state are the solution,' explains the cardinal, according to whom 'Islam is a religion linked to the individual and must not prevail at the level of state order. And the same,' he adds, "applies to Christianity and Judaism" according to the principle whereby "faith and politics do not mix" while safeguarding "the values of religions".

The cardinal attacks the 'sectarian and tribal' logic that leads to reasoning in terms of belonging: Christians, Shiite Muslims, Sunnis, Kurds are 'diversities to be respected' because they do not constitute 'a loss of unity, on the contrary, they strengthen it'. Hence the wish for a 'civil and non-sectarian Constitution: today,' he warns, 'we cannot speak of a religious State as in the Middle Ages' and the same 'theocratic States have no future'.

The partisan logic is also present among Christians and, here too, must be opposed, as must the 'nationalist' project that cannot be the Church's paradigm, but 'the task of the laity. The Church must be open to all and visible to all, as is the case for the Christmas celebrations that will be broadcast on national TV,' he emphasises, "and will also be followed by Muslims".

Finally, there is a reference to the document on 'human brotherhood' signed in Abu Dhabi by Pope Francis and the Imam of al-Azhar, which marked a turning point with the Sunni world. The hope, he warns, is that a similar understanding can also be reached with the Shia universe by involving 'the supreme authorities of Iraq and Iran'.

'The message to Christians in the world, and to the West,' the Chaldean primate concludes, 'is that we must return to human and spiritual values. The international order, as we have known it, is over. Each nation pursues its own interests, without thinking of the others. On the contrary, we must return to the basics, respect for life, human rights and solidarity between nations, putting aside selfishness and indifference, starting with religious indifference, which is a source of scandal'.