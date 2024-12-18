Nineveh Governor and Cardinal Sako Advocate for Rapid Return of Mosul's Assyrian Community

On Wednesday, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil and Cardinal Louis Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and worldwide, underscored the importance of ensuring the swift return of Christians to Mosul.

Following his meeting with Cardinal Sako, Governor Al-Dakhil told Shafaq News Agency, "Christians are the original inhabitants of Mosul, and their presence is vital. The extremist gangs destroyed everything in Nineveh, but they could not destroy the social fabric among its communities."

He explained that the local government has begun reconstructing the old city and is looking forward to the true return of Christians. The governor's administration has started rebuilding the Al-Maskouna Church through the local government's budget.

Governor Al-Dakhil noted that "the reconstruction of the Hosh Al-Bay'aa church complex is progressing according to the plans we set for its completion and opening soon." He also revealed plans to establish a cultural center for Christians in the old area on the western side of Mosul.

"It is important for Christians and Yazidis to return to their areas, and we are working with the federal government and the international community towards this," he continued, noting, "Al-Nuri Mosque faces the Church of the Hour, reflecting the true religious diversity and coexistence between Muslims and their Christian brothers."

Governor Al-Dakhil concluded, "Cardinal Sako praised the campaign to reconstruct the province in general, specifically the churches, monasteries, and mosques, and gave significant attention to the file of Christians returning to Mosul."