In Syria, Islamists Shutdown Christmas Celebrations, Churches Under Attack

(AINA) -- Reports posted on X/Twitter by Christians in Syria paint a bleak picture for Christians. The Christian Emergency Alliance posted the following:

Syria: Today, churches in Syria were instructed not to hold Christmas celebrations, parades, or even display Saint Nicholas. The situation for Syria's Christians is deteriorating rapidly.

The situation for Syria's Christians is deteriorating rapidly.

Mirla Abushanab, a Christian journalist from Damascus, says "that for the first time in her life in central Damascus, she was asked if she was 'Alevi, Christian, Druze or Shia'".

Mirla Abushanab, a Christian journalist from Damascus, says that for the first time in her life in central Damascus, she was asked if she was "Alevi, Christian, Druze or Shia".

A post by journalist Alex Kennedy said:

Jihadi groups operating under the umbrella of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham desecrated the Greek Orthodox Church of Hagia Sophia in Suqilbiya, on the outskirts of Hama province, and destroyed its contents, as shown in the clip. This same church was attacked by jihadists with a drone a year ago during its inauguration.