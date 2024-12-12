Assyrian Military Council Fighters Laid to Rest in Syria

Four fallen fighters of the Syriac Military Council (MFS) were laid to rest in Hesekê today. Isa Hesekê (Ibrahim Talab Silebi), Yaqub Hesekê (Mohammad Jasim al-Alo), Mihemed Hesekê (Mohammad Ahmed al-Barak) and Isa Hesekê (Ahmed Hamza al-Ali) lost their lives in attacks by the Turkish army in Til Temir on 9 and 10 December.

Matay Hanna, the spokesperson for the military council, said at the funeral at the Syriac - Assyrian Cemetery of Martyrs that the self-administered region of North and East Syria is going through a very critical phase and that the MFS, as a member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), is defending its homeland: "The occupiers want to create conflicts between the peoples of the region. It is common knowledge that the Turkish state is behind these attempts. When ISIS attacked the villages in the Khabur Valley in 2015, it was also supported by the Turkish state. The current attacks are intended to repeat the scenario of Afrîn in 2018 and of Serekaniye and Girê Spî in 2019."

Armin Mardo, Co-President of the Council of Syriac-Assyrian Martyrs' Families, expressed his condolences to the families of martyrs and said that the fight for a democratic Syria would continue. After that, the martyrs' certificates were read and handed over to the families. Slogans of resistance were chanted during the burial of the four fighters.