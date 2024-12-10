Assyrian-American Lawyer to Join the White House As Counselor to President Trump

Attorney Alina Habba speaks to the media on September 6 in New York ( EPA) President-elect Donald Trump declared that he has named Iraqi-American attorney Alina Habba as his presidential counselor.

"She has stood with me through numerous trials, battles, and countless days in court--unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve," Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"Alina has a deeper understanding of the weaponization of the 'Injustice' system than most," Trump added.

With her Iraqi origin, Habba is Chaldean, the biggest Christian denomination in Iraq and one of the Eastern rites of the Catholic Church.

The 40-year-old Iraqi-American attorney stood for the president-elect in a number of high-profile lawsuits. In a civil fraud case against Trump and the Trump Organization filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, she spearheaded Trump's defense.

Habba was born in New Jersey to Chaldean Iraqi parents who moved to the US in the early 1980s.

She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Lehigh University and Widener University Delaware Law School, and in 2010 she was admitted to the New Jersey bar.

Habba is also a member of Trump National Golf Club, where she first met the president-elect.