New Catholicos Appointed for Assyrian Church in India

Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II (right) Joseph Mor Gregorios. Kochi -- The Patriarch of Antioch and head of Syriac Orthodox Church Ignatius Aphrem II proclaimed Malankara metropolitan and president of the synod of Jacobite Church Joseph Mor Gregorios as the new Catholicos on Sunday. The Patriarch is likely to cut short the trip and return to Lebanon on Tuesday following the turmoil in Syria.

The Patriarch, who arrived in the state for an apostolic visit on Saturday in connection with the 40th memorial day of the late Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, planned to stay in Kerala until Dec 17. However, sources said that he is likely to return on Tuesday amidst tensions in Syria, where rebels have reportedly taken control of Damascus. The Patriarch would be returning early in view of the concerns of the faithful in Syria following the turmoil, sources said.

On Sunday, he offered Holy Mass at Malekurishu Dayara Cathedral, where he commented on the next Catholicos to replace the late Thomas I. "We are at peace knowing that our Church here is well taken care of by our beloved brother in Christ, His Eminence Mor Gregorios Joseph, who is our Malankara metropolitan, assistant to the Catholicos, and who has been recommended by all Church to be the Catholicos," said the Patriarch.

Metropolitans who are part of the Patriarch's delegation, including Mor Clemis Daniel metropolitan, Mor Joseph Bali metropolitan, Malankara affairs secretary of the Holy Patriarch Markos Mor Chrystaphoros metropolitan, and secretary of the Holy Patriarch Mor Augen Al-Khoury Alkas metropolitan, attended the ceremonies on Sunday.