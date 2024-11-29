Syndicated News
Tasmanian House of Assembly Recognizes Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides
The parliament of the Australian state of Tasmania has recognized the Armenian, Greek and Assyrian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, the Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation/ Dashnaktsutyun reported.

Tasmania has become the third Australian state, after New South Wales and South Australia, to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The legislative initiative was introduced by MP Lara Alexander. It received strong support from both pro-government and opposition MPs.

The crime committed against the Armenians by the government of Young Turks later became the foundation for the development of the International Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Turkey rejects the accusation of massacres and the killing of one and a half million Armenians during World War I. The Armenian Genocide is recognized by many countries, particularly by Uruguay, Russia, France, Lithuania, the U.S., as well as by the parliaments of Greece, Cyprus, Argentina, Belgium, Wales, National Council of Switzerland, Common House of Canada, Poland and many other countries.


