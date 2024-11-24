The Assyrian and Catholic Churches: a Model of Unity Despite Differences

Following the second meeting between Pope Francis and Mar Awa III, ACI Mena, CNA's Arabic-language news partner, conducted an exclusive interview with the catholicos-patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East to discuss the significance of Pope Francis' decision to include St. Isaac of Nineveh in the Martyrology of the Roman Catholic Church.

Welcoming Pope Francis' decision to include St. Isaac of Nineveh, a revered seventh-century mystic and theologian of the Assyrian Church, in the Martyrology of the Roman Catholic Church, Mar Awa III called it "a very positive step in ecumenical relations between the Assyrian and Catholic churches."

"This recognition, along with that of other saints and martyrs from non-Catholic Eastern churches, is a commendable step toward sincere ecumenical relations," he said.

The patriarch stressed the spiritual importance of this decision, saying: "The saints and martyrs provide us with what is called an 'ecumenism of spirituality.' Their lives and teachings have the unique ability to transcend ecclesiastical and doctrinal boundaries and unite believers in common respect."

Progress in theological dialogue

Reflecting on three decades of theological dialogue since the signing of the Common Christological Declaration, Mar Awa commended the relationship between the Assyrian and Catholic churches as one of the most successful in ecumenical history.

"Unlike other divisions within Christianity, there were no formal condemnations or excommunications between the Assyrian Church of the East and the Catholic Church," he explained.

"The 1994 declaration dispelled the misunderstandings arising from the Council of Ephesus in 431, clarified the theological positions, and paved the way for greater understanding," he added.

Mar Awa also pointed to the significant role of the historical context in fostering further unity.

"The role of the bishop of Rome must be redefined in a united church within a way that respects the patristic tradition of the first millennium. Such an approach could provide a solid foundation for future dialogue," he said.

A call for unity amid persecution

Addressing the current challenges faced by Christians in the Middle East, the patriarch called for solidarity among churches.

"It is essential for all Christian churches, especially in the Middle East, to come together and put aside theological differences and arguments," he said, advocating for unity to confront the challenges of persecution and displacement.

Mar Awa expressed hope that the inclusion of St. Isaac would serve as an inspiration for Christians in the region.

"Through the testimony of saints like St. Isaac, we remember our common faith and the strength it provides, even in the face of suffering and adversity," he said.

A bridge to deeper unity

Mar Awa highlighted the power of shared spirituality in fostering unity.

"Spirituality is a source of bringing churches closer together because saints transcend the doctrinal or ecclesiastical divide," he said. "The Lord's Prayer, for example, unites us, regardless of language, because it is Our Lord's teaching to all believers."

He also noted the cooperation between the Catholic and Assyrian churches in areas such as education and humanitarian efforts but called for further initiatives to address historical divisions.

"It is necessary to strengthen cooperation among believers and heal the memories of the past, so that we can come together," he concluded.

The Assyrian Church of the East

The Assyrian Church of the East traces its origins to the Apostolic Age, specifically to the evangelization efforts of St. Thomas and his disciples St. Addai and St. Mari in Mesopotamia. The church in this region of the world has endured centuries of persecution and displacement, particularly in the modern Middle East. Today, the global Assyrian Church of the East has approximately 500,000 members.

Mar Awa III, a first-generation Assyrian American, was born in Chicago and was elected as the 122nd catholicos-patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East in 2021. He is the first Western-born patriarch of the Assyrian Church.