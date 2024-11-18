Anglican Diocese of Melbourne Calls for Genocide Recognition

The Anglican Diocese of Melbourne has joined calls for the 1915--1923 Armenian, Assyrian and Greek genocides to be recognised by the state government.

More than 3 million Armenian, Assyrian/Syriac and Greek Orthodox Christians suffered from the systematic mass murder, expulsion and forced conversion beginning on 24 April 1915.

This population continues to be one of the most persecuted, dispossessed and scattered in the world.

President of the Victorian Council of Churches Deacon Joseph Leach said that a parliamentary declaration of the genocides would let Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Australians know that their suffering is recognised.

In a letter to the Victorian government, Archbishop Philip Freier recalled the historical commitment Victoria showed those affected by the genocides.

When the atrocities occurred 110 years ago, the Melbourne diocese was on the forefront of raising funds and providing relief.

"It is a history that should inspire immense pride in our nation," Archbishop Freier said.

Mr Leach said the VCC had written to parliament to recognise the simple justice of it.

He said when such wounding events happened in history they needed to be recognised as they were important to healing.

Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia Michael Kolokossian said many Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Australians struggled to commemorate their history openly.

"Just as we have taken steps to honour and heal with Indigenous Australians, it is time for Victoria to stand with these communities, affirming their history and helping generations move toward peace and reconciliation," he said.

The NSW, South Australian and Tasmanian state parliaments have already passed similar motions.