Assyrian Americans Gain Political Influence In Battleground States

Former President Donald Trump's recent mispronunciation of 'Asur-Asians' at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, brought attention to the Assyrian community's presence and influence in key swing states like Michigan and Arizona.

Assyrians, a Christian indigenous group with roots tracing back to ancient Mesopotamia in the modern Middle East, are a minority community in the United States but hold significant populations in Michigan and Arizona, two crucial states in the upcoming election.

With approximately 95,000 individuals in the U.S. identifying their ancestry as Assyrian/Chaldean/Syriac, Michigan is home to the largest concentration of Assyrians, totaling 38,000, while Arizona hosts around 5,000 Assyrians. The community has faced centuries of persecution and genocide in their homeland, most recently at the hands of the Islamic State group.

Throughout the global Assyrian diaspora, efforts have been made to commemorate the atrocities faced by the community, including advocating for the recognition of historical massacres as genocides. These initiatives have faced opposition, particularly from Turkey, which denies the genocide label.

Despite initial mispronunciations, Trump later acknowledged the Assyrian community's presence and expressed appreciation for their support. The community has been actively engaged in political activities, with groups like 'Assyrians for Trump' and 'Chaldeans and Assyrians for Harris Walz' organizing grassroots efforts in support of their respective candidates.

While some Assyrians have aligned with the GOP due to shared values of religious freedom and constitutional rights, others have expressed concerns over Trump's immigration policies, including restrictions on refugee resettlement and travel bans affecting Muslim-majority countries.

The Assyrian community's visibility and engagement in the political landscape underscore their desire to raise awareness about their history, struggles, and contributions to American society.