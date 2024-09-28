Victims of Iraq Wedding Fire Need Assistance Year After Tragedy

On the anniversary of a massive fire at a wedding in Iraq, which killed more than 100 and injured 150, victims of the tragedy and their families still need support.

As bride and groom Revan and Haneen Isho were dancing during their reception at Al Haytham Wedding Hall in the Syriac Christian town of Baghdeda on September 26 last year, large fountain fireworks ignited ceiling decorations and the venue's roof collapsed on guests inside.

The couple, who survived the fire, lost several family members, including both of their mothers.

Speaking to The National last year, survivor Sameer Noel called the scene a "nightmare".

"I managed to get out but saw people with burns and their flesh was peeling off their bodies," said Mr Noel. "I was carrying a woman [whose limbs] had melted, she didn't have legs or arms, and another girl who lost her head."

An estimated 1,000 people attended the wedding in Baghdeda, also referred to as Qaraqosh, which is in the Nineveh Plains of northern Iraq, where Chaldeans, Assyrians and Syriacs trace their roots.

The history of the three communities in Iraq dates back more than 5,000 years to Mesopotamia, which is considered to be the cradle of civilisation. Most Chaldeans, Assyrians and Syriacs do not identify as Arab because they lived in Iraq before the Arab conquest and speak Aramaic, the language of Jesus.

The Shlama Foundation, based in Ankawa, Erbil, is a charitable group dedicated to serving all three communities. After the fire, it acted swiftly to help victims, providing emergency services, medication and transport to hospitals.

Foundation board members Noor Matti and Haitham Graish spoke to The National of the progress made to help victims over the past year -- and the work that lies ahead.

Mr Matti, co-founder of the foundation, and Mr Graish said many of the victims have received essential medication and been treated for medical issues such as burns and broken limbs.

But those who lost loved ones and others who were severely injured are still in need of support, they said.

"The majority of assistance needed at this stage involves supporting reconstructive surgery, as well as providing financial support for children who have become orphans and parents who are now widowed," said Mr Graish.

"As you can imagine, both these needs require long-term assessment and support, and in the case of reconstructive surgery, support outside the country is often required due to Iraq's inconsistent infrastructure."

The foundation organised mobile medical units to visit victims at their homes to provide care, which included procedures that helped to speed up the recovery process and minimise scarring.

It funded operations in hospitals in Mosul and Erbil, and covered the costs of doctors' visits and medication for patients, in addition to providing mental health support and financial assistance to those who lost family providers.

"We continue to discuss the tragedy and offer support, most recently by purchasing boxes of scar sheets," said Mr Graish.

For the Chaldean, Assyrian and Syriac diaspora in the US, the tragedy is personal. Members of the communities have taken part in widespread efforts aimed at bringing relief to victims.

The Shlama Foundation raised more than $125,000 for victims of the wedding fire, with most coming from the Chaldean, Syriac, Assyrian diaspora in America, according to Mr Graish and Mr Matti.

In the US state of Michigan, which is home to the largest population of Chaldeans in the world outside of Iraq, a resolution urging Congress to appropriate funds to help provide aid to victims of the fire was introduced.

Several Assyrian-American charitable groups launched efforts to help victims, including the Assyrian Aid Society of America, which held a Baghdeda fire fundraising campaign in co-operation with other organisations.

Michigan is home to a smaller Syriac community, which was hit especially hard by the tragedy, as many trace their roots directly to Baghdeda.

On Wednesday, an event was scheduled to take place at the St Toma Syriac Catholic Church in Farmington Hills, Michigan, to honour those who died in the fire.

On the anniversary of the tragedy, many took to social media to pay tribute to the victims.

"This heartbreaking tragedy deeply impacted the Christian community, many of whom had already endured displacement by ISIS," one user wrote.

Baghdeda was captured by ISIS in August 2014 and eventually liberated in October two years later.

In 2014, 700,000 of the about one million Assyrians, Chaldeans and Syriacs in Iraq's Nineveh Plains fled their homes as ISIS carved a path through the country. From a population of 1.5 million Christians before 2003, there are fewer than 250,000 in Iraq today.

And the fire has forced more residents to leave.

"Many have lost loved ones, and even more concerning, some of those lost were financial supporters, which has led to emigration from the historic town. Although many have settled in larger areas like Ankawa, this shift in population is far from ideal," said Mr Graish.

"Some families who have not lost anyone but who sustained injuries have also left due to the trauma of the event."

The owner of the venue fled town after the fire, but was eventually arrested and held accountable for failing to follow safety protocols.

"The community's trust has been severely affected -- an unfortunate recurring issue in the country. A lack of faith and confidence in local officials can cause anxiety and lead to relocation," said Mr Graish.

"While our community numbers remain relatively high in the town and many have stayed, this is not true for those directly affected by the tragedy."