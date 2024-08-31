Music Festival in Syria Promotes Assyrian Culture

The Syriac Cultural Association organized the 4th Merdoso Festival in the Hesekê Serdem Hall in cooperation with the Autonomous Administration Cultural Council.

Syriac groups, representatives of the Democratic Autonomous Administration, Syriac Women's Union, Syriac Unity Party, and the Syriac Military Council, political parties, and Kurdish and Arab opinion leaders attended the festival.

Speaking at the festival, Syriac Cultural Association executive member Îbrahîm Admo and Cizîrê Canton Executive Council co-chair Beho Osê called on the people to protect their language and culture.

Speakers stressed that organizing such festivals is very important for the preservation of Syriac-Assyrian and Chaldean culture, and that the Autonomous Administration provides the groups with opportunities to protect their culture through the culture and art boards.

Syriac art groups Melfono Gebrîêl, Esed Înana, Asara, Ebid El Mesîh Qirbaşi Center took to the stage.