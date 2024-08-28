Children's Book on the Assyrian Genocide Published

(AINA) -- Join Ashur and Ninwe on a heartfelt journey through the pages of Bravery Beyond Borders: The Journey of the Assyrian People. This inspirational tale, written especially for children (ages 5-12), follows the resilience of the Assyrian community, blending history, courage, and strong family bonds. As Ashur and Ninwe's family celebrate Akitu, the Assyrian New Year, the story beautifully captures the essence of hope and the enduring legacy of their ancestors. This is a tale to be cherished and passed down through generations, impressing upon young hearts that even in the darkest times, love and family prevail.

The Our book on the Assyrian genocide is now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Jaklen Alkyan, an Assyrian woman born in Iran, left as a refugee in 1989, finding refuge in Germany before settling in the U.S. in 1993. She holds a Bachelor's in Psychology from California State University, Stanislaus, and a Master's in Education from the University of Phoenix. A seasoned Human Resources Executive, Jaklen's love for children and animals inspired her to write. Her debut, A Lovebird Named Lucy, won the Purple Dragonfly First Place for Children's Non-Fiction and the Mom's Choice Gold Award. She also authored Audrey and Lucy's Backyard Adventure, Audrey's Christmas Wish, and Oliver's Journey.

