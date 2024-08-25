New Film on Australia's Efforts to Rescue Survivors of Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocide

A new film titled "Golden Chain of Mercy" sheds light on Australia's efforts to rescue survivors of the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek genocides committed by the Ottoman Empire and later by Kemalist Turkey, Neos Kosmos reports.

This is the first time a cinematic tribute is being presented to the unsung heroes who, decades ago, forged the invaluable "Golden Chain of Mercy" across the globe--from Australia and New Zealand to Anatolia, Armenia, Assyria, and Greece.

Set against the backdrop of World War I, the film reveals a gripping story of survival and compassion that transcends borders. As the Ottoman Empire teetered on the brink of collapse, it carried out genocides against Armenians, Greeks, and Assyrians under the guise of war.

Amidst this darkness, a ray of hope emerged through the sacrifices of ANZAC soldiers and ordinary citizens from Australia and New Zealand, who extended a lifeline of aid.

The documentary recounts the survivors' stories and pays tribute to the unsung heroes who created this precious "Chain of Mercy," link by link, across the world. It stands as a testament to humanity's unwavering resolve to uphold justice and kindness in the face of unimaginable adversity.

A special screening of "Golden Chain of Mercy," in collaboration with the Armenian Missionary Association of Australia, took place today Sunday, 25 August, at Event Cinemas in Sydney.

Following the screening, viewers engaged in a discussion with the film's producer, Manvel Saribekyan, and genocide scholar Dr Panayiotis Diamadis (Australian Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies).