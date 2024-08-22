Kurdish Leader Barzani Pledges to Protect the Rights of Assyrians

KDP President Masoud Barzani (R) and the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and the World Louis Raphael Sako (L). On Thursday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani met with the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and the World Louis Raphael Sako, along with an accompanying delegation, in Pirmam.

During the meeting, Patriarch Sako expressed his deep appreciation for President Barzani's steadfast efforts to protect the Christian community in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

He commended Barzani's ongoing support for the community's rights and his assurances aimed at safeguarding their future.

President Barzani warmly welcomed the delegation and reiterated his unwavering commitment to defending the rights of Christians and all religious and ethnic communities in Kurdistan.

"We consider Christians and all religious and ethnic communities of Kurdistan as part of our people, and we will defend their rights in every way," President Barzani emphasized.

The discussions also touched on the broader political situation in Iraq, the current state of affairs in Kirkuk, and various issues concerning minority communities.