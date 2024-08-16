Chaldean Patriarchate Statement on the Council of Heads of Christian Denominations in Iraq

It is well-known that The Chaldean Church has withdrawn from the so-called "Council of Heads of Christian Denominations in Iraq" for several reasons, mainly due to the loyalty of a number of these Church leaders to certain political party, and also because the name is incorrect and the Council's internal regulations are not in harmony. Therefore, the Chaldean Church that embraces 80% of Iraqi Christians is not included and / or represented in this council.

This Council stated lately that "each of these Churches is independent". However, in their last meeting all attendees were from Baghdad only, while no Patriarch or Bishop from outside Baghdad participated.

We call on the Bishops of the Churches participating in this council, which is not officially recognized, to find a "new name" for it other than the current name (that has been rejected by the Chaldean Church).

The Chaldean Church is open to finding a new formula, for instance, the "Council of Iraqi Churches" provided that the Churches' decisions are independent of any interference or partisanship by a political party. The new name should emphasize its absolute loyalty to our country rather than any political or partisan party.

His Beatitude Patriarch Louis Raphael Card. Sako has tried several times to bring the Churches together in order to agree on a new formula and a clear plan of action that preserves the unity of Iraqi Churches as well as the privacy of each one of them, with no response unfortunately, for a known reason. Therefore, we prefer that the Chaldean Church should not be included in their statements and stances.