From Baghdad to the Holy Land, Christians Pray for Peace

Baghdad -- From Baghdad to the Holy Land, the Churches of the Middle East are holding various prayers for peace on the feast of the Assumption on 15 August, following repeated appeals by Pope Francis, the latest being yesterday's at the Angelus, when he also spoke about atomic bombs.

The violence linked to the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which has caused the death of 1.8 per cent of the population of the Palestinian territory, and the tensions with Iran and its allies, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen, risk plunging the region into a global conflict.

In light of this, the Chaldean Patriarch, the Latin Primate of Jerusalem, and the Custos of the Holy Land have issued calls for prayers.

In a message sent to AsiaNews, the Chaldean primate, Card Louis Raphael Sako, points out that "due to the worrying situation" in the Middle East, the patriarchate "is organising a prayer for peace and stability".

"Since the achievement of peace is the responsibility of every person and every country, everyone is cordially invited to join us in a prayer to Almighty God." Hopefully, "these conflicts will not turn into a regional war," which will end up being "disastrous for everyone".

The service will be held on the evening of 14 August at the Chaldean Cathedral of St Joseph in Karrada, inspired by the Gospel of Matthew (5:9): "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God."

This weekend, Card Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, also called for prayers. In his message to the faithful of the Holy Land, he highlighted how hatred, resentment and contempt fuel violence and undermine possible solutions to the conflict.

The cardinal expressed deep sorrow for the "terrible war" in Gaza, which has already caused huge suffering. In his view, "it is becoming increasingly difficult to envision a conclusion to this conflict, whose impact on the lives of our people is greater and more painful than ever before."

Furthermore, it is "increasingly difficult to find people and institutions with whom a dialog about the future and peaceful relations is possible" at a time "characterized by so much violence and, admittedly, anger" as to overwhelm even the faintest hope for dialogue.

This explains why 15 August, the solemnity of the Assumption, becomes one of those important days that can "turn the tide of the conflict" by turning to Our Lady for "a moment of intercession".

This should be shared. "[P]arishes, the contemplative and apostolic religious communities and even the few pilgrims who are among us will unite in the common desire for peace that we entrust to the Blessed Virgin."

"After having spent so many words and after having done what we can to help and be close to everyone, especially those who are most affected, all that remains is for us to pray" so that the world may see "a glimpse of light".

The Custos of the Holy Land, Br Francesco Patton, has also called for prayers. Recently, he spoke to AsiaNews expressing his concern about the tense situation in the region and its "surreal" atmosphere.

He asks the friars of the Custody to recite a " Supplication for peace to Our Lady assumed into Heaven" during celebrations on 14 and 15 August as a sign of hope, so that the parties involved might resume talks for a truce in Gaza.

"We are living in very difficult times, in which it is particularly important to pray for peace," said the Custos, who cites the Book of the Apocalypse.

"We know that when the sign of the Woman who is about to give birth appears in Heaven, the infernal dragon also appears and is unleashed against her children (Rev 12:1 ff.) but is opposed by the celestial militias led by St. Michael the Archangel."

"For this reason," he notes, "we believe it is even more important that this day be one of intense prayer." To this end, Card Pizzaballa granted ecclesiastical approval for the prayer, which will also be used by the patriarchate.

Finally, for the first time, Iraq's top Shia authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, has spoken about the war in Gaza, where almost 40,000 people have died (about 1.8 per cent of the population) since 7 October, warning of "catastrophic consequences" in case of escalation.

Referring to yet another attack on a Gaza school last weekend, the religious leader denounces how "Once again, the Israeli occupation army has committed a huge massacre... adding to its series of ongoing crimes"

He notes that the recent high-profile killings of a Hamas and a Hezbollah have increased the danger of "major clashes," which could have "catastrophic consequences" for the region.

"We once again call on the world to stand against this terrible brutality," Sistani said, urging Muslims "to unite in order to press for an end to the genocidal war" in Gaza.