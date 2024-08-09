'Mother Assyria' Monument Erected in Chicago

Mother Assyria monument by Ninos Chammo, in Skokie, Illinois ( AINA) Chicago (AINA) -- A monument titled Mother Assyria was erected on August 7, Assyrian Martyrs Day, in Skokie, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, on the grounds of the St. Sargis Assyrian Church. The monument was created by renowned Assyrian artist Ninos Chammo. Over 500 people attended the unveiling, including officials from the villages of Skokie, Morton Grove and Niles, which have large populations of Assyrians. Nearly one third of the 65,000 residents of Skokie are Assyrian. The greater Chicago area is home to 90,000 Assyrians.

The unveiling of the monument was slated for 2020 but was delayed by the COVID19 lock-downs.

The monument was made possible by donations from the Assyrian National Council of Illinois, the Assyrian Universal Alliance Foundation, Dr. John Michael, Mr. Robert DeKelaita and Mr. Emanuel Yalda.

Speeches were given by Bishop Paulus Benjamin, Robert DeKelaita and others.

Dedication plaque on the Mother Assyria monument by Ninos Chammo, in Skokie, Illinois ( AINA)