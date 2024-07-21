Assyrian Villages Caught in Crossfire Between Turkish Army and PKK

As one enters the Christian villages in Al-Amadiyah, Berwari, and Nahla regions in the far reaches of Duhok governorate, a palpable sense of fear and terror looms over the residents due to ongoing clashes between the Turkish Army and PKK militants.

The Christian villages are facing the threat of forced displacement if the near-daily shelling and threats continue, causing everyone to move with caution.

*Assyrian Flags and Disguises*

Scenes of fires and the sounds of F16 fighter jets and drones from the Turkish side are ever-present throughout the day. PKK militants blend into the civilian population by wearing Assyrian outfits to avoid Turkish targeting.

The Assyrian flag flies over these Christian villages, signifying the Assyrian movement. The majority of the residents in these villages on the outskirts of Al-Amadiyah, Berwari, and Nahla near the border are Assyrian Christians. These areas are geographically complex and are considered the stronghold of Christians, with many villages scattered throughout.

Sargon Ashouri, 40, a resident of the Christian villages in Al-Amadiyah, told Shafaq News Agency, "There is fear of what is happening in the Christian villages. We are preparing for mass migration from our villages because the scene dominating our villages now consists of the sounds of warplanes and drones, followed by explosions and heavy shelling around our areas. This has instilled terror among the residents. The Turkish forces are very close to the village borders, and the PKK seeks to destroy the Christian villages by hiding among the residents and disguising themselves in local attire."

He continued, "The daily sounds of shelling and wildfires are now an inseparable part of the Christians' lives. Vast areas burn daily due to Turkish shelling of PKK positions. The residents live in fear and caution, and if the situation continues, many will leave their homes."

Ashouri emphasized that "villages close to the conflict zones have been abandoned, with people fleeing to safer areas. However, the clashes are expanding and getting closer to the Christian villages. We have no involvement in any confrontation or conflict between the Turkish army and the PKK, but we have become part of an international conflict. Christian villages must be spared from shelling and targeting."

*Peace Lost*

Samira Jamil, 65, told Shafaq News Agency, "Security and peace are now absent from our homes. We have relatives in villages close to the clashes, and I left my home to stay with a relative in central Duhok due to the Turkish incursion and the presence of PKK militants. We are caught between the fire of the Turks and the fire of the PKK, and we do not know how long this situation will last."

She noted that "the once-safe Christian villages have become a war zone. We do not know when the shelling and the sound of planes will stop when the Turkish army and the PKK will withdraw back into Turkiye, and let us live in peace. Are Iraqis destined to face displacement and murder in their country? Years ago, ISIS displaced us and made us leave our villages, and now we fear a second displacement affecting Christian villages due to the Turks and the PKK."

Christian activist Ninos Metti, 27, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Christian villages are witnessing partial displacement. Things are happening that the residents have no stake in. PKK men and women wear civilian clothes and move among the locals to avoid targeting. They even use civilian cars, which raises concerns about these cars being targeted, resulting in civilian casualties."

He continued, "Christian villages raise the Assyrian movement flag to inform those who see these villages that the residents are Iraqi Christians with no involvement with the PKK. The Turkish army and the PKK must not turn the area into an international conflict zone, as this will lead to the displacement of Christian residents from these villages. This displacement would be a repetition of the exodus caused by the Turks, the PKK, and previously ISIS terrorists."

A local official, Adeeb Majid, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency last Saturday that residents of some villages had fled due to the armed conflict between the PKK and the Turkish army.

Majid added that "the Turkish army has established positions within their village (Miska) and the nearby village of Derkarli after their residents fled a week ago. The Turkish army has set up checkpoints on the roads, preventing the movement of local villagers. The Turkish shelling has caused significant damage to the villagers' homes and destroyed thousands of dunams of agricultural land."

An anonymous security source in Duhok reported on the evening of July 10, that three artillery shells fell on a village in Al-Amadiyah district, northern Duhok.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a shell landed near a school in Sarkli village in Al-Amadiyah district, and two other shells fell near residents' homes, without causing human injuries."

He added that "the shells fell during ongoing battles between the PKK and the Turkish army in the area."

It is noteworthy that the villages in Al-Amadiyah witnessed large fires on July 11, destroying hundreds of dunams of ancient trees after artillery shells fell around the village due to ongoing battles between the PKK and the Turkish army.

Historically, the conflict between Turkiye and the PKK has been marked by guerrilla warfare and large-scale military operations.

Recent developments show Iraq aligning with Turkiye by officially designating the PKK as a banned organization, signaling potential enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.