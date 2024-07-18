Prime Minister Al-Sudani Supports Baghdad's Chaldean Church Conference

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani voiced support for the Chaldean Church Synod Conference, in its annual session, in Baghdad.

According to a statement from the PM's office, "Al-Sudani welcomed Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako and bishops, expressing support for holding the Chaldean Church Council conference in Baghdad. The conference celebrates Iraq's diverse components, especially its Christian component, known for significant cultural and humanitarian contributions to Iraqi history and state-building."

During the meeting, Al-Sudani emphasized that "Iraq's diversity is a source of pride, strength, and stability, praising "the resilience of Iraqi Christian leaders in facing challenges and terrorism, and their role in fostering unity among Iraqis. The government aims for the return of all Christians to Iraq, and it is committed to preserving Iraq's social fabric and supporting the Christian component."

Furthermore, he stressed "the need to maintain the state of institutions and citizenship, allowing all to freely practice their rituals and worship, while harnessing Iraq's abundant resources to ensure stability after two decades of combating terrorism."

In this context, he touched on the situation in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon, highlighting "the impact of terrorism and aggression," emphasizing "Iraq's efforts across all levels to resolve the crisis, because the regional security is unified and indivisible."

In turn, Patriarch Sako and the attending bishops expressed gratitude to the PM for sponsoring and supporting the Baghdad conference. They also reiterated their support for the government's efforts to promote peace, stability, and equitable public services for all Iraqis, prioritizing their interests, the statement affirmed.

It is noteworthy that several ancient Christian communities, who now number an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 people from the 1.5 million, lived in Iraq before the U.S. invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

There are 14 officially recognized Christian sects in Iraq. Most live in Baghdad, the plains of northern Nineveh Governorate, and the Kurdistan region.

Chaldeans constitute the largest portion, comprising up to 80% of Iraq's Christians. Syriacs make up approximately 10%, while Assyrians represent around 5%. About 3% of Iraqi Christians are of Armenian descent, and Arab Christians constitute about 2% of the Christian population in the country.