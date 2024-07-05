Assyrian Cultural Association in Syria Trains Students to Become Teachers

Mêlsa Yûsif (27), an Assyrian, was born in Qamishlo. In 2010, when she was 13, she met the Syrian Assyrian Cultural Association through the Assyrian Youth Organization. In the association opened in Qamishlo in 2028, Assyrian-Chaldean folklore and music were taught. Branches of the association were opened in Dêrik, Tirbespiyê and Hesekê.

The association, which was founded under difficult conditions and faced many obstacles, provided work, education and organization opportunities thanks to the 19 July Rojava Revolution.

The association provides music and folklore training to children between the ages of 5-17 and young people up to the age of 25. Training is given theoretically and practically in the Syriac language 3 days a week.

Music, orchestra, band and folklore groups were established in the music department. Music and folklore groups participate in various celebrations and events of Kurds, Arabs, Armenians and Assyrians.

The Assyrian Cultural Association is open to all other cultures and peoples.

Students become administrators and teachers

Many of the students who were formed at the association are now administrators and teachers of it.

Mêlsa Yûsif was a student in the association. She took folklore lessons at the association during her childhood. After successfully completing the training, the association administrators hired her as a teacher.

Mêlsa Yûsif teaches children and young people in the association with 5 other teachers.

She teaches folklore to a group of children 3 days a week at the association headquarters in Qamishlo.

Festivals and events

In addition to participating in commemorations and anniversaries, the association also organizes festivals every year. The Merdoso Festival is organized between August and September in cooperation with the Cizîrê Canton Cultural Board, and offers a taste of Assyrian culture. The festival lasts 2 days in the cities of Qamishlo and Hesekê.