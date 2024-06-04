Restoration of 5th Century Assyrian Monastery Under Way in Turkey

n Batman's Besiri district, the restoration of the 1600-year-old Mor Kiryakus Monastery, built by Assyrian Christians in the fifth century, is nearing completion. While the entrance gate and the burial chamber of the monastery were renovated, the church and the central courtyard were restored. The monastery will make an important contribution to tourism. With the completion of the restoration, a new tourism destination is expected to emerge.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Mehmet Ihsan Aslanli said the restoration work started in 2017 and was carried out in three stages. With the completion of the restoration of the monastery, Batman will gain a new tourism destination. With the creation of this new route, Batman tradesmen are likely to benefit from increased tourism revenues.

Easier access and increased tourist interest

In a move to highlight the historical significance and tourism potential of a monastery near Hasankeyf, an alternative road has been constructed to improve accessibility for visitors. This development, coupled with the monastery's inclusion on new destination lists by tour operators and the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies, is expected to significantly boost tourist interest in the area.

After the restoration of the monastery is completed, it will be transformed into a memorial museum, preserving its rich history, while also reopening its doors for worship by Assyrian Christians. These developments are anticipated to significantly increase tourist arrivals in Batman.