Sydney Teenager Planned Catastrophic Acts Against Assyrians or Jews

A 15-year-old boy, allegedly part of a group of co-conspirators communicating through encrypted platforms, has been charged with conspiring to engage in any act in preparation for or planning a terrorist act. The charge against him is focused on messages exchanged between April 18 to 24, after the Wakeley incident. The boy's mother confiscated his phone after a previous church stabbing incident, as his behavior seemed "heightened". The magistrate stated that the messages clearly outlined the young person's desire to commit a catastrophic act against Jewish or Assyrian people. The teenager expressed his hatred towards non-believers and talked about wanting to do Jihad.

The Commonwealth prosecutor revealed in court that the boy had referred to the alleged stabber as his "mate" and police found two hand-drawn Islamic State flags in his bedroom. The teenager was allegedly part of a Signal group titled "Plans" where discussions about targeting Jewish people and non-believers took place. The prosecutor mentioned that on the same day, two of his alleged co-conspirators were planning to acquire guns for money, including a shotgun. When asked about the specific terror act being planned, the prosecutor explained that the offense can relate to generalized planning and not just a specific act. The defense lawyer argued that there was no substantial evidence of planning in the police fact sheet.

The alleged Wakeley church stabber, who is 16 years old, has been charged with committing a terrorist act. The 15-year-old boy is the youngest among four boys charged with conspiracy to engage in a terrorist act. Two others, aged 14 and 17, are accused of possessing extremist material. The court proceedings are ongoing, with some matters scheduled to return next week and others in June. No pleas have been entered yet in the case.

The 15-year-old boy's lawyer, Ahmed Dib, spoke to the media outside the court. He did not comment on the specifics of the case but confirmed that his client was facing serious charges related to terrorism. The boy's mother had raised concerns about his behavior before, leading to the confiscation of his phone after a previous church stabbing incident. The magistrate emphasized the serious nature of the messages written by the teenager, indicating a strong desire to carry out a violent act against specific religious or ethnic groups.

Overall, the case involves a group of young individuals allegedly planning a terrorist act through encrypted communication channels. The messages exchanged between the 15-year-old boy and his co-conspirators revealed a disturbing intent to cause harm to specific groups of people based on their religious beliefs. The court proceedings are ongoing, with different individuals facing charges related to terrorism. The seriousness of the allegations and the evidence presented in court highlight the potential threat posed by extremist ideologies and the need for vigilance in countering radicalization among young individuals. The outcome of the case will determine the legal consequences for those involved in the alleged conspiracy to commit acts of terror.