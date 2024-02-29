Turkish Drones Kill Three Assyrians in Syria

Turkish drones targeted several vehicles in the town of Al-Malikiyah (Derik), situated in the far north-east of Syria, killing three security officers from the Syriac Security Office and seriously injuring two others, along with six civilians, at 9.40am local time on Wednesday.

The Sutoro Police, a Syriac and Assyrian community police force operating under the Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria (Asayish), confirmed and detailed the attack.

Sutoro police force said Turkish forces used drones to target two civilian vehicles at the entrance to Al-Malikiyah. A Sutoro patrol, sent to the scene to help the wounded, was bombed in a second attack by Turkish forces. The second attack killed three Sutoro members and wounded eight people, including six civilians, as well as causing significant material damage to nearby shops.

The Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) strongly condemned the Turkish attacks, describing them as a clear violation of international norms and a destabalising act of aggression.

The administration accused the Turkish government of barbarism, claiming that the attacks are part of Turkey's efforts to distract its people from internal issues by fabricating threats from the Syrian region. The DAANES also stated that these actions are aimed at undermining the democratic aspirations and the fight against the jihadist groups in northern and eastern Syria.

DAANES called on the international community, including the countries involved in the ceasefire agreement, the Global Coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS) and the Russian Federation, to intervene and stop the Turkish aggression to prevent further chaos and instability in the region. They also called on the Turkish public to question the narratives presented by their government.

This is not the first time that Turkey has been accused of targeting first responders in its drone attacks on the autonomous region. Previously, in September 2023, after attacking and killing two members of the security forces, a Turkish armed drone reportedly continued to target civilians as they attempted to rescue the wounded.

In response to increased Turkish aggression, the DAANES pledged to continue to maintain security and efforts towards democratic governance, despite challenges posed by external aggression. The administration also emphasised the resilience of the local population and the unity of the residing ethnic and religious groups, in the face of threats to security and the region's achievements.