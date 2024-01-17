Syrian Groups Condemn Turkish Attacks in Northeast Syria

Representatives of 15 institutions, unions, associations, forums, and cultural, literary, social, and religious bodies, Kurdish, Arab, Syriac, Assyrian, and Armenian, made a joint statement today, in the 2 reading parks in Qamishlo and Hasaka, denouncing the Turkish attacks against NE Syria.

In the city of Qamishlo, the statement was read by the administrator of the Union of Intellectuals in Jazera Canton, Saba Hussein, in the presence of representatives of unions, associations, forums, and cultural, literary, social, and religious bodies.

In Hasaka, it was read by the co-chair of the Intellectuals Union in Jazera Canton, Muhammad Taha Qasim.

The statement reads:

"To public opinion

To the United Nations General Commission

To the people of Syria's components

To the sons and daughters of NE Syria

In a new terrorist escalation by the Turkish state and in implementation of its ongoing threats to the regions of NE Syria, the Turkish military forces committed serious violations, including striking and bombing vital economic facilities and terrorizing safe residents. It is a cowardly act and a hateful policy against the gains and achievements made by the components of NE Syria during long and difficult years in the struggle for freedom and peace.

Turkey's use of air force, artillery, and drones, and its adoption of an excessive force mentality, is evidence of historical weakness and hatred, and proof of the barbarism of its fascist regime that is hostile to the peoples' aspirations for freedom and peace. The continuation of its aggression is a continuation of the Turanist approach since the formation of the Turkish state at the expense of the suffering of the indigenous peoples of the Kurds, Arabs, Armenians, Syriacs and Assyrians. It is an occupying state and a war government that practices organized state terrorism, and ignores the issues of security and peace, by practicing war crimes against humanity by fighting people for their livelihood, security and stability.

We know that Turkey, through its aggression and continued bombing of vital economic facilities, such as electric power generation centers and oil fields, seeks to destroy the necessities of life, force the population to displace, and empty the region, and is an attempt to return elements of ISIS to the region as terrorist arms to strike revolutionary gains, threaten civil peace, and prolong the Syrian crisis.

We, the representatives of the federations, associations, forums, and cultural, social, and religious bodies, from Kurdish, Arab, Syriac, Assyrian, Armenian, and all other Islamic, Christian, Yazidi, and Zoroastrian religions, condemn and denounce the Turkish terrorist attacks on the region and appeal to humanitarian organizations and international bodies to work to stop the attacks on the region of NE Syria. We look forward to the international coalition forces and the Russian forces carrying out their work in curbing Turkish military arrogance and holding it accountable for its terrorist crimes.

We renew our pledge to all components of Syria that we will remain united in confronting Turkey's ambitions and its fascist policies, and that we will continue to work until the areas occupied by the Turkish occupation state and its mercenaries are liberated. We will not forget Afrin, Serêkaniyê, and Tal Abyad, and we will not allow Turkey to undermine our will, and we will continue on the paths of freedom, no matter how high the cost.

Signatories:

The Culture Authority in the Jazera Canton The Union of Intellectuals in the Jazera Canton The Union of Artists The Union of Kurdish Writers in Syria The Yazidi House The Yazidi Union of Syria The Syriac Cultural Society The Armenian Social Council of North and East Syria The Armenian Women's Union The Syrian Photographers Union Movement Mesopotamia for Culture and Art Tev_Cand Sketch Theater Team for Performing Arts Syrian Cultural Forum Cultural House Council of Peoples and Religions in the Jazera Canton