Turkey Continues to Attack Our People: Syrian Bishop

Bishop Maurice Amsih, the Archbishop of the Syriac Orthodox Diocese of al-Jazira and Euphrates. The Archbishop of the Syriac Orthodox Diocese of al-Jazira and Euphrates considered the attacks of the Turkish occupation state on North and East Syria a violation of all religious and humanitarian conventions and standards, and human rights standards. He said about the recent escalation: "The Turkish occupier continues to strike our people."

Since December 23, the Turkish occupation state has escalated its attacks on North and East Syria, coinciding with the people of the region's Christmas celebrations, resulting in the martyrdom of 10 civilians, the injury of dozens, and major material losses to citizens' property, installations, and vital facilities.

Regarding the Turkish bombing that the region witnessed, the bishop of the Syriac Orthodox Diocese of Jazira and Euphrates, Mar Maurice Amsih, said, "This year is different from previous years because of the ongoing wars around the world that target peoples of all sects. These wars are devoid of humanity and in violation of international charters and regulations and all rights aimed at protecting humanity.

"Turkish attacks target all components without distinction"

He added, "The Turkish occupier continues to strike our people with all its components, and its strikes on North and East Syria throughout its geography randomly targeted workshops, factories, economic institutions, and hospitals, to destroy the infrastructure and sources of life in the region, and its attacks do not differentiate between one component and another, as they target everyone."

"Turkey does not know humanity"

The bishop considered the Turkish escalation, the targeting of citizens' livelihoods and the area's service facilities, and the martyrdom of the people of the region, a new tragedy added to the tragedies of the Syrians. "Turkey did not stop its brutal attacks, especially those attacks that escalated on the day of the birth of Jesus Christ. The tragedy of the people of Syria is great, and Turkey does not know humanity."

"The return of the occupied territories and the establishment of peace"

The Bishop of the Syriac Orthodox Diocese of al-Jazira and Euphrates, Mar Maurice Amsih, directed his prayers for the Syrian people and those displaced from their areas due to the Turkish occupation, and offered deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs. "We hope in the coming year to bring security and peace throughout Syria and to live in comfort and bliss. We also wish for the return of the occupied areas and ask for patience and solace for the families of the martyrs of the Turkish bombing and a speedy recovery for the wounded."