AINA News
Film Explores Assyrian Diaspora in Chicago
Posted 2023-11-11 20:48 GMT
Bookmark and Share

Chicago (AINA) -- Sights and Sounds of the Assyrian Diaspora: Art in Response to Statelessness explores the role of art in the lives of Assyrians primarily in Chicago, Illinois. Assyrians practicing various art forms discuss the challenges of statelessness, the importance of art in connecting to their identity and heritage, as well as the evolution of the nation happening today. Join IRP in uncovering the culture, creativity, and passion illuminating from these descendants of ancient Mesopotamia.


Type your comment and click
or register to post a comment.
* required field
User ID*
enter user ID or e-mail to recover login credentials
Password*