Film Explores Assyrian Diaspora in Chicago

Chicago (AINA) -- Sights and Sounds of the Assyrian Diaspora: Art in Response to Statelessness explores the role of art in the lives of Assyrians primarily in Chicago, Illinois. Assyrians practicing various art forms discuss the challenges of statelessness, the importance of art in connecting to their identity and heritage, as well as the evolution of the nation happening today. Join IRP in uncovering the culture, creativity, and passion illuminating from these descendants of ancient Mesopotamia.